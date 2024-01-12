Cummins Inc. recalls RAM trucks: Reason, affected models, and everything to know

Over 600,000 RAM trucks are part of a nationwide recall issued by Cummins Inc. over a problem with the engine control software. The affected vehicles are allegedly equipped with illegal software that can allow them to skirt diesel emission tests, thus leading to greater environmental damage in the long run.

The recall initiated this week applies to select pickup truck models, including RAM 2500 and RAM 3500. All vehicles affected by the recall fall between the model years 2013 and 2019. It is to be noted that the affected vehicles do not pose any direct harm or risks to the passengers or occupants of the vehicles.

As per the United States Justice Department, Cummins Inc. deceived the mandatory vehicle emission tests through devices that could either bypass or completely defeat the emissions controls.

The recalled RAM Trucks may have a problem with the engine control software (Image via RAM)

Hence, the engine maker will not just have to pay a civil penalty of $1.675 billion to settle the claims but also recall and repair all vehicles equipped with the 'non-compliant' engine control software.

Cummins has also been ordered to pay over $325 million for remedies against the environmental damage caused by the emissions issue. It has to be noted that the engine maker has agreed to all mentioned terms.

Following the Justice Department's ruling in the matter, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland commented:

“The types of devices we allege that Cummins installed in its engines to cheat federal environmental laws have a significant and harmful impact on people’s health and safety. This historic agreement makes clear that the Justice Department will be aggressive in its efforts to hold accountable those who seek to profit at the expense of people’s health and safety.”

RAM trucks recall: All involved repairs and inspections will be provided free of cost to owners

Nearly 630,000 RAM Trucks are part of a nationwide recall initiated by Cummins Inc. The 2013 to 2019 model vehicles affected by the recall include - RAM 2500 and RAM 3500 Pickup trucks.

Over the last decade, several RAM Trucks produced by Stellantis have been equipped with diesel engines from Cummins. At least 630,000 of these engines were equipped with 'illegal defeat devices' to 'bypass the engine control software,' while over 330,000 of them were equipped with 'undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices.'

Although the affected vehicles pose no direct risk of life or injury to occupants and passengers, they can prove to be harmful to the environment in the long run.

Aware of the consequences, Cummins Inc. continued to use the defeat devices on its engines and exposed several vulnerable communities across the United States to harmful air pollution.

The RAM Trucks affected by the recall include RAM 2500 and RAM 3500 models (Image via RAM)

While the engine maker continues to deny the allegations, it has agreed to recall the affected vehicles and repair them to ensure that they are safe for the environment. To ensure an efficient remedy for all vehicles affected by the problem, Cummins Inc. is working with the 'RAM Truck division of Fiat Chrysler.'

The RAM Trucks affected by this recall will have the 'defeat devices' removed to make them compliant with the set emission standards. It is to be noted that the repair does not involve any mechanical changes and will be provided through software updates.

All involved repairs and inspections will be provided free of cost to owners through authorized dealerships nationwide.