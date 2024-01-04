Ford recalls F-150 Trucks: Number of Vehicles Affected, Reason, and Other Details Explored

Over 112,000 Ford F-150 Trucks are being recalled from across the country due to a defective part that may break and cause the parked vehicle to roll away. Vehicles rolling away from parking spaces in busy regions may pose an increased risk of crashes and injuries to the people around them.

The voluntary recall issued on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, exclusively applies to the F-150 pickup trucks between the model years 2021 and 2023. The vehicles affected by the recall are equipped with a 'Trailer Tow Max Duty package' along with a '9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.'

The recalled F-150 pickup trucks may have a problem with a part that can break and pose risks of crashes (Image via Ford Motors)

As per the automaker, the rear axle hub bolt on the pick-up trucks affected by the recall can fatigue and break over time, thus damaging the axle hub splines. The damaged axle hub splines may then cause the vehicles to roll away and out from parking spaces and garages. The rollout can happen in cases when the parking brakes are not applied or if there is a loss of driving power.

In such circumstances, the affected vehicles may pose an increased risk of crashes or injuries to people or other vehicles around them. Ford Motors has not received reports of any injury or casualties related to the problem to date. However, the automaker has received at least 373 warranty claims for stripped hub splines and broken rear axle bolts.

All You Need to Know about the Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Recall

Nearly 112,965 F-150 pickup trucks are part of a nationwide recall initiated by Ford Motors. Feared to have an issue with a part that can break, the affected vehicles are not known to have been linked with any incidents of injuries or other damages.

As per the automaker, the remedy for the problem is still 'under development.' However, owners of the affected vehicle who experience early symptoms of the real axle bolt breaking are still urged to take the vehicles to authorized dealerships for an 'interim repair.' It is to be noted that the vehicles affected by a real axle bolt breakage may make rattling or clicking noises.

Maria Buczkowski, Ford's spokesperson, stated that the automaker will be sharing more details on the "final service remedy" to the problem in due time. The spokesperson also urged owners of the affected vehicles to regularly engage the electronic parking brakes when parking the F-150 pickup trucks to negate any risks of the vehicle rolling out.

The remedy for the affected F-150 pickup trucks is under development (Image via Ford Motors)

The automaker will start sending owner notification letters by January 29, 2024. However, individuals with questions can always reach out to Ford Customer Support with their queries at 1-866-436-7332. The automaker's number for the F-150 recall is 23S65.

The F-150 Pickup trucks were part of a similar recall issued in July 2023 as well. At that time, the vehicles affected by the problem were from the model years 2021 to 2023. They had an issue with the electric parking brake system which could turn on unexpectedly due to a short circuit and pose the risk of a crash.

The 870,701 F-150 pickup trucks affected by the July 2023 recall were then equipped with a protective tie strap, a tape wrap, and/or a wiring harness as a remedy to the short-circuit problem.