Azurity Pharmaceuticals recalls its ADHD medications: Reason, affected lot, and more

Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for Zenzedi® ADHD medications over concerns of a pill mix-up. A patient taking the wrong pills may experience certain adverse effects, which may even lead to injuries or accidents for some individuals.

Announced on January 24, the voluntary recall applies exclusively to the consumer-level Zenzedi®CII 30 mg tablets. The affected 'dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets' were only available under a single Lot Code F230169A and had an expiry date of June 2025.

As per Azurity Pharmaceuticals, the recall was followed by complaints from a Nebraska-based pharmacist who found that the Zenzedi bottles contained a mix of Zenzedi® and Carbinoxamine Maleate tablets.

The affected Zenzedi tablets may have been mixed up with Carbinoxamine tablets (Image via RDNE Stock project / Pixabay)

It is to be noted that Zenzedi® is prescribed as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Narcolepsy. While Zenzedi is intended to act as a stimulant to increase the attentiveness of patients, the Carbinoxamine tablets act as sedatives. They may lead to lower attentiveness or drowsiness in patients.

Regular users of the Zenzedi tablets, who may have taken the wrong medication, may also be prone to adverse effects like increased eye pressure, depression, nervousness, and thyroid disorders. Patients who may have experienced such adverse effects are advised to consult their physician.

All you need to know about Azurity Pharmaceuticals' Zenzedi ADHD medication recall

Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Woburn, Massachusetts, has recalled Zenzedi tablets over a pill mix-up issue. As of now, neither Azurity nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received confirmed reports about the medicines being linked with incidents or injuries of any level.

Packed in white plastic bottles of 30 mg each, the affected medication was available under the label - Zenzedi® (dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets, USP) 30mg. Produced under Lot number F230169A, the affected items expire in June 2025.

The concerned tablets were marketed under Azurity's subsidiary - Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC - and were shipped to all major pharmacies across the United States between August 23 and November 23, 2023.

The Zenzedi® tablets affected by the recall came under Lot No. F230169A (Image via FDA

It is to be noted that the Zenzedi tablets feature a light yellow color and are hexagonal. These tablets also have MIA debossed on one side and 30 mg on the other side. The Carbinoxamine tablets, however, feature a white color and circular shape with 211 debossed on one side and GL on the other.

Product NDC No. Lot No. Exp. Date Ship Dates toWholesalers Zenzedi®(dextroamphetaminesulfate tablets, USP)30 mg 24338-856-03 F230169A 2025-06 08/23/2023 –11/29/2023

Consumers who may have purchased the Zenzedi® tablets affected by the recall are advised not to take them any longer. You should return the affected tablets to the pharmacy for a refund on the purchase.

Individuals following a Zenzedi® prescription should immediately contact their physician or pharmacist for suitable alternatives. People with issues related to the affected medications may write to Azurity Pharmaceuticals at - [email protected].