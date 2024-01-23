Al Amir Fresh Foods recalls its Mediterranean-style dips: Reason, Affected Products, and All You Need to Know

Al Amir Fresh Foods has issued a nationwide recall for its Mediterranean-style hummus and yogurt dips over undeclared allergen concerns. Feared to contain sesame and milk allergens, the affected dips may pose risks of serious to life-threatening reactions in those with an allergy or sensitivity.

The voluntary recall announced on Saturday, January 20, 2024, exclusively applies to four hummus and yogurt dips. Although the label of the hummus dips declares the presence of tahini, it fails to declare the presence of sesame seeds.

The recalled hummus and yogurt dips contain undeclared sesame and milk allergens (Image via FDA)

The label of the yogurt dips, on the other hand, declares the presence of yogurt and sour cream but fails to declare the presence of milk. As such, the affected products that failed to meet the food safety regulations around allergens had to be removed from stores to ensure consumer safety. It is to be noted that the regulations require all allergens to be declared in the list of ingredients in a way that they stand out from the rest of the ingredients.

If consumed by people with a sesame or milk allergy, the affected dips may cause them to experience severe allergic reactions. Most reactions usually begin with a tingling sensation in the mouth and may lead to other symptoms such as blisters on the skin, hives, lightheadedness, diarrhea, nausea, dizziness, and abdominal pain. Certain individuals may also be prone to life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis and may require professional medical support immediately.

All you need to know about Al Amir's Mediterranean-style Hummus and Yogurt Dips recall

At least four varieties of Mediterranean-style hummus and yogurt dips are part of a nationwide voluntary recall issued by Al Amir Fresh Foods. Packed in round plastic containers of 8 oz. each, the Al Amir-branded hummus and yogurt dips were available under the labels - Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo, Harissa Spicy Hummus With a Kick, Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant, and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt.

The concerned dips have a shelf-life of over 45 days (if refrigerated) and were last shipped to retailers in Washington and Oregon on January 17, 2024 (01/17/2024).

The affected hummus and yogurt dips were packed in plastic containers of over 8 oz. each (Image via FDA)

Consumers can find all the relevant details necessary to recognize the recalled hummus and yogurt dips below:

Product Net Wt. UPC Affected Best By Dates range Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo 8oz. 7 55134 12341 4 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Harissa Spicy Hummus With a Kick 8oz. 7 55134 12352 0 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant 8oz. 7 55134 12342 1 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt 8oz. 8 55134 12351 3 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024

Customers with an allergy or sensitivity towards milk and sesame allergens are strictly advised against consuming any of the aforementioned dips. The concerned hummus and yogurt dips are safe for anyone with no history of sensitivity or allergy towards the two allergens.

Individuals with no use for the affected dips should either dispose of them in a closed bin safely or return them to the retailer for full reimbursement on the purchase. Queries related to the recall or issues with refund can be forwarded to Al Amir Fresh Foods at 503-780-0340. You can also mail your concerns to the establishment at - [email protected].