Robitussin cough syrup recall: Reason, affected lots, and more

Haleon of Warren, New Jersey, is recalling eight lots of Robitussin cough syrups over microbial contamination concerns. If given to kids or adults, the affected cough syrups may pose risks of major to severe infections.

The voluntary recall announced on January 24, affects six lots of Honey CF Max Day Adult cough syrups, including - T10810, T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808. At least two lots - T08740 T08742 - of the Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups are also part of the recall.

The two Robitussin cough syrups are often prescribed to patients suffering from congestion or cough. These cough syrups are intended to help cure symptoms of flu or cold and are also effective in respiratory allergies like hay or pollen fever.

The affected Robitussin cough syrups may be contaminated with microbial contaminants (Image via FDA)

The Robitussin cough syrups affected by microbial contamination may be highly harmful to those with low immunity like small children, the elderly, and others with certain medical implications.

If given to such people, the cough syrups may lead to severe adverse effects like disseminated fungal infection or fungemia. Some infections may also end up being life-threatening and may require professional medical support.

All you need to know about the Robitussin Cough Syrup Recall

At least eight lots of Robitussin cough syrups are part of a nationwide recall initiated by the New Jersey-based establishment, Haleon. Neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the establishment has received reports of any adverse effects or casualties caused after consuming the contaminated items.

Packed in labeled dark bottles of 4 and 8 oz, the affected cough syrups were available under two specific labels - Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult. The concerned cough syrups came with expiry dates between 31MAY2025 and 31OCT2025.

It is to be noted that the Honey CF Max Day Adult cough syrups were available under six different lots - T10810, T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808. The Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups, however, were available under two Lots - T08740 and T08742.

The affected cough syrups have not been linked with any adverse effects to date (Image via Cottonbro Studio / Pexels)

All relevant details required to recognize the contaminated cough syrup products can be found below:

Product Lot Number Expiry Date ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 4OZ T10810 31OCT2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 8OZ T08730T08731T08732T08733T10808 31MAY202531MAY202531MAY202531MAY202530SEP2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXNT ADULT 8OZ T08740 T08742 30JUN202630JUN2026

Distributors who may possess the aforementioned cough syrup stocks either in storage or active distribution are advised to return them to the establishment. Customers, on the other hand, should refrain from using the contaminated cough syrups and return them to retailers.

Those who may currently be on a prescribed dosage of the Robitussin cough syrups are advised to contact their pharmacist or physician for an alternative immediately. All queries or doubts related to the recalled cough syrups can be shared with Haleon's Consumer Relations at +1-800-245-1040.