Koko Black Chocolate Recall: Reason, affected products, and more

Koko Black Premium Pty Ltd. has issued a nationwide recall for two chocolate products over concerns about undeclared allergens. Feared to contain undeclared milk, the affected products may pose risks to those with an allergy or sensitivity towards milk allergens.

The voluntary recall issued on 22 January 2024 exclusively affects two premium chocolate products, including 'A Jar of Stars 54% Dark' and 'A Bon Bon of Stars 54% Dark.' It is to be noted that the recall has been announced with the knowledge of the federal agency of Australia and New Zealand - Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

Often used as an active ingredient in the production of several chocolate varieties, milk is one of the most common allergens at a global level. If a person with an allergy or sensitivity consumes chocolates or other food products containing milk, they may be at risk of experiencing adverse effects that can sometimes be life-threatening.

The recalled Koko Black chocolate products may contain undeclared milk allergens (Image via FSANZ)

Following the consumption of milk-containing food products, people may experience allergy symptoms like - nausea, tingling sensation in the mouth, hives, blisters on the skin, diarrhea, lightheadedness, vomiting, and headaches.

Individuals with severe sensitivity are also prone to anaphylaxis, which may make it difficult to breathe and can be life-threatening. Such cases require the administration of an epinephrine shot along with immediate medical care.

All you need to know about Koko Black's Chocolate Recall

At least two chocolate products are being recalled by Koko Black Premium Pty Ltd. from across the country over undeclared milk allergen concerns. The voluntary nationwide recall being overseen by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has not been linked with cases of casualties or other adverse effects in either of the two regions.

The premium chocolate products affected by the recall were available in two distinct packages under the names 'A Jar of Stars 54% Dark 140 g' and 'A Bon Bon of Stars 54% Dark 200g.' While the Jar of Stars came packed in a cylindrical transparent jar with a golden lid, the Bon Bon of Stars came in an intricate candy-like rectangular package.

The recalled chocolate products came with 'best before dates' of up to July 31, 2024 (31.07.2024) and were widely sold across Australia and New Zealand as premium products. Consumers may have been able to purchase them from Koko Black stores and other major retailers like IGA Supermarkets.

The 'A Jar of Stars' and 'A Bon Bon of Stars' chocolates affected by the recall came with best by date of July 31, 2024 (Image via Koko Black)

The recalled products were also sold online through the establishment's website and other independent retailers in the regions of New South Wales (NSW), Australian Capitol Territory (ACT), Victoria (VIC), Tasmania (TAS), South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA).

Customers who may have purchased any of the two recalled chocolates are urged not to consume them any longer. All affected packages of the recalled chocolates should be returned to the retailer for a refund. Issues related to the recall or queries about refunds can be forwarded to Koko Black Premium Pty Ltd. at (03) 9958 7400.