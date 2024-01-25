Stew Leonard Florentine Cookies Recall: Reason, Affected Locations, and More

The federal and state health agencies are warning the people of Connecticut about the recall of Vanilla Florentine Cookies sold at Stew Leonard stores. Feared to be affected by a mislabeling issue, the cookies contain undeclared peanut allergens and may pose risks of severe to life-threatening allergic reactions and other adverse effects.

Issued on Tuesday, January 23, the state-wide recall is followed by reports of a casualty received by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Reports suggest that a New York City resident who was in their 20s died after they consumed the peanut-containing cookies while at a social gathering in Connecticut.

It is to be noted that the Florentine Cookies were produced by a New York-based wholesaler, Cookies United, and were exclusively sold at Stew Leonard’s Danbury and Newington locations.

The recall affects Florentine Cookies sold through Stew Leonard stores in Connecticut (Image via DCP)

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) worked with Stew Leonard to ensure all baked items and cookies produced by Cookies United were removed from the Connecticut stores.

One of the most common allergens, peanuts, may put people with a sensitivity or allergy at risk of experiencing severe allergic reactions. These reactions can be recognized by symptoms such as nausea, hives, headaches, lightheadedness, blisters on the skin, itchiness in the throat, vomiting, and diarrhea.

People who are highly sensitive to the allergen may also end up experiencing an anaphylaxis reaction and may require immediate medical attention.

All you need to know about Stew Leonard's Florentine Cookies Recall

The Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has issued a recall for Florentine Cookies sold at Stew Leonard grocery stores over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. The affected cookies have been linked with 20-year-old UK native Órla Baxendale's death.

Following Baxendale's death, Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said,

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened. DCP Food Investigators are working hard with the Department of Public Health, local health departments, officials in New York State and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration and Stew Leonard's to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future."

He added,

"Our condolences go out to the family affected by this incident."

Packed in labeled plastic containers of 0.940 lb each, the affected Florentine Cookies were available with Stew Leonard's branding. Featuring a 'best by date' of January 5, 2024, the concerned cookies are seasonal products and were only sold at the Newington and Danbury locations of Stew Leonard grocery stores.

Priced at over $11.27, the affected cookie products may have been available for purchase between November 6, 2023, and December 31, 2023. As of now, health officials from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York are working together with the FDA to determine if other products may be affected by this recall.

The affected Florentine Cookies came with a best-by date of January 5, 2024 (Image via @dmarr1515 / Pixabay)

In the meantime, consumers who may have purchased the Florentine Cookies from Stew Leonard's stores in the last few weeks are strictly advised against consuming them. All affected containers of cookie products should be discarded or returned to the nearest Stew Leonard store for a refund.