More cheese products recalled at Costco, Walmart amid Listeria outbreak: Details explored

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about the recall of several cheese and dairy products from Costco and Walmart stores amidst the ongoing Listeria outbreak. Feared to contain cheese ingredients from a California-based producer, Rizo-López Foods, the affected items may pose a risk of severe to life-threatening infections.

The voluntary recall applies to select Costco products including - Maverick Foods Chipotle Chicken & Rice Bowl, Chicken Street Taco Kit, and Southwest Chicken Wrap with Sauce. The Walmart products affected by the problem, include salad kits from Fresh Express, Ready Pac Foods, and Braga Fresh.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe that the dairy and cheese products produced by Rizo-López Foods "may be a potential source of illness" in the ongoing listeria outbreak. As such, all major brands that may have used the cheese and dairy products produced by Rizo-López are being served notices to recall them from across the country.

The affected cheese products sold at Costco and Walmart may be contaminated with Listeria (Image via Costco)

A listeriosis infection can severely affect people with low immunity and can even be life-threatening in some cases. Small children, people with underlying medical conditions, the elderly, and those who have undergone certain surgeries, may be more prone to being affected by this infection. Healthy individuals, however, may only be affected by a minor infection with symptoms such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, and stiffness in the neck or body.

All you need to know about the recall of cheese products sold at Costco and Walmart

The recall for cheese products from Rizo-López Foods continues to grow as it now includes certain items sold at Costco and Walmart stores across the United States. The affected products are being removed from stores out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety amidst the ongoing listeria outbreak.

Expand Tweet

It is to be noted that the ongoing listeria outbreak has already claimed two lives, with over 23 cases of hospitalizations in over 11 states, including California. As investigations continue, several other companies that may have used cheese produced by Rizo-López in their food may have to recall them from across the country. More than 15 companies and retailers have already been notified by the FDA to remove the affected products from stores.

In a letter released on February 7, Costco notified customers, about the problem with its Maverick Foods Chipotle Chicken & Rice Bowl, Chicken Street Taco Kit, and Southwest Chicken Wrap with Sauce products, and urged customers not to consume them. Walmart, on the other hand, also advised customers against using the affected salad kits sold under the labels of Fresh Express, Ready Pac Foods, and Braga Fresh.

All of the impacted products were distributed nationwide by Costco and Walmart and come in various-sized packages and containers. Some items included potentially contaminated cheese as an extra package in the form of a condiment, but the majority of the products included it as an active ingredient.

The cheese-containing products affected by the recall were sold all across the United States (Image via FDA)

All details for recognizing the products affected by this recall can be found in the table below:

Store Product UPC Use By Dates Costco Maverick Foods Chipotle Chicken & Rice Bowl - JAN 06 25 JAN 09 25 JAN 12 25 JAN 07 25 JAN 10 25 JAN 08 25 JAN 11 25 Costco Chicken Street Taco Kit - Sold between January 25, 2024 and February 6, 2024 Costco Southwest Chicken Wrap - Sold between October 27, 2023, and February 6, 2024 Walmart Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 681131305129 1/14/2024 - 1/17/2024 Walmart Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit 071279309026 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024 Walmart 12.76oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 6 8113130544 0 Jan 20 2024 - Feb 19 2024 Walmart 24 oz Ready Pac Bistro Queso Crunch Salad Kit 077745256139 1/13/2024 - 2/18/2024 Walmart 10.5 oz Ready Pac Bistro Fresh Mex Chopped Kit 077745256108 1/18/2024 - 2/18/2024 Walmart 9.8 oz Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit 681131305440 02/03//2024 - 2/19/2024 Walmart 10.3 oz Marketside Southwest Chopped Kit 681131305129 12/27/2023 - 1/14/2024

Customers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned items are urged not to consume them and to throw them away.

Packs of the affected products that cannot be confirmed to have a different use-by date from those recalled should also be thrown away immediately. Customers can also choose to return the affected products to the respective retailers - Costco or Walmart - for a full refund on the purchase.