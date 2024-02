Rizo-López Foods Inc. recalls dairy products: Reason, affected items, and more

Rizo-López Foods, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for select dairy and cheese products over concerns of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. If consumed, the affected products may pose risks of serious infections and sickness. The voluntary recall announced on February 5 was followed by an ongoing investigation into a Listeria outbreak that has affected more than 22 people.

While Rizo-López's products are not confirmed to be a source of contamination, the establishment has decided to remove certain dairy items like cheese, yogurt, and sour cream to ensure consumer safety.

The items affected by the problem were available in almost all 50 states. They were sold under different brand names and labels, including - Rizo Bros, Tio Francisco, Rio Grande, Don Francisco, La Ordena, Campesino, San Carlos, El Huaxhejmg, Santa Maria, La Ordena, and Casa Cardenas, among others.

The affected dairy and cheese products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Image via FDA)

If consumed by a healthy individual, food contaminated with Listeria may cause short-term infection or sickness, which can be recognized with symptoms like nausea, high fever, severe headaches, stiffness in the neck, and abdominal pain, among others. Immuno-compromised individuals like children and the elderly, however, may experience fatal infections and may sometimes need hospitalization.

All you need to know about Rizo-López Foods' dairy and cheese product recall

At least three different varieties of dairy and cheese products are part of a nationwide recall announced by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. of California. Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products are not confirmed to have caused any adverse effects or an infection.

Packed in containers and packages of different sizes, the affected dairy and cheese products were available under different brand names, including - Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The dairy products affected by this recall were distributed to all major retailers in and around the United States. Some of them may have also been sold through major deli counters like - El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

A detailed list of the dairy and cheese products affected by the recall can be found below:

Product Brand Size UPC Best By Date Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 Up to 03/23/2024 Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija (Grated) Tio FranciscoCasa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-28-11371-27109-4 Up to 06/01/2024 Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Food City 16 oz - Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 Up to 05/02/2024 Cotija Tio FranciscoSan Carlos Various Sizes - Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado Food CityCasa Cardenas 16 oz - Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado - Various sizes - 07/31/2024 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 Up to 07/31/2024 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 07/31/2024 Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Centroamericana Tio FranciscoCampesino Various sizes - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Latina Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 04/22/2024 Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 04/22/2024 Crema Menonita Campesino Various sizes - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio FranciscoFood CitySanta Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-47-27242-22410-97-27242-35403-5 Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio FranciscoCampesino 16 oz - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana San Carlos Various sizes - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 06/01/2024 Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana - Various sizes - Up to 04/22/2024 Crema Santa Isabel Latina - Various sizes - Up to 04/22/2024 Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana - Various sizes - Up to 04/22/2024 Fresco (Michoacano) Tio FranciscoEl HuacheLa Ordena Various sizes - Up to 04/02/2024 Fresco Tio FranciscoSan Carlos Various sizes - Up to 04/02/2024 Oxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 Up to 05/02/2024 Oxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 Up to 05/02/2024 Oxaca - 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 Up to 05/02/2024 Oxaca Food City 16 oz - Up to 05/02/2024 Oxaca Tio FranciscoSan Carlos Various sizes - Up to 05/02/2024 Oxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 05/02/2024 Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 Up to 03/23/2024 Panela Food City 16 oz - Up to 03/23/2024 Panela Barra Tio FranciscoSan CarlosDos RanchitosLa OrdenaCampesino Various sizes - Up to 03/23/2024 Queso Crema Tio Francisco 16 oz - Up to 04/02/2024 Queso Crema Food City Various sizes - Up to 03/23/2024 Queso Fresco San Carlos 8 oz - Up to 03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 Up to 04/02/2024 Queso Fresco - 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 Up to 04/02/2024 Queso Fresco Tio FranciscoRio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-48-12324-03090-48-12324-03091-1 Up to 03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Food City 16 oz - Up to 03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco CampesinoSan CarlosSanta Maria Dos Ranchitos Various sizes - Up to 04/02/2024 Queso Para Frier Tio Francisco 16 oz - Up to 04/17/2024 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 04/17/2024 Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 Up to 07/31/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 Up to 04/02/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 Up to 04/02/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco Various sizes - Up to 04/02/2024 Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 Up to 04/02/2024 Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 Up to 04/02/2024

Consumers who may have purchased either of the affected dairy and cheese products in the last few months are advised not to consume them. All affected items should be discarded in a closed bin with immediate effect.

While the establishment has not said anything about refunds, customers can inquire at 1-833-296-2233 throughout the day.