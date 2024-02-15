Stop and Shop chicken products recall: Reason, affected varieties, and more

Stop and Shop has issued a nationwide recall for select deli-chicken products as they may be undercooked. The voluntary recall, initiated on February 13, affects at least five different types of breaded deli-chicken varieties, including - 'plain chicken, chicken with buffalo sauce cup, chicken with BBQ sauce cup, chicken with sweet chili sauce cup, and chicken with honey mustard sauce cup.'

As of now, the retailer has not shared details about what caused the chicken to stay undercooked. The affected chicken products sold at over 19 store locations across New Jersey are not confirmed to be linked with any adverse effects.

The affected deli-chicken products may be undercooked and could be unsafe for consumption (Image via mrpizzamandc/Pixabay)

It is to be noted that consumption of undercooked or underprocessed chicken or other meats may put one at risk of experiencing foodborne illnesses like Salmonellosis, Listeriosis, and even food poisoning.

A patient affected by such infections may experience stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, severe headaches, vomiting, loss of balance, convulsions, and stiffness in the neck and body. People experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products should meet a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about Stop and Shop's deli-Chicken product recall

Stop and Shop is warning consumers about the recall of select deli-chicken products sold at over 19 stores across New Jersey. Feared to be undercooked, the affected products are not confirmed to be linked to illness or other adverse effects.

Available in various sizes and serving portions, the recalled ready-to-eat chicken products were sold in five varieties. Exclusive to Stop and Shop stores, the affected products may have been purchased between February 2 and February 12.

The affected deli-chicken products were sold at over 19 stores across New Jersey (Image via Eagle_ / Pixabay)

A list of the Stop and Shop store locations from where customers may have been able to purchase the deli-chicken products affected by this recall can be found below:

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt 160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton 1189 Broad St., Clifton 400 Demarest Ave., Closter 20 Washington Ave., Dumont 600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson 816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes 380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack 425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst 500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains 175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood 5 Town Center Dr., Sparta 665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck 34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly 4 Union Ave., Wanaque 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff 25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

Consumers who may have purchased the deli-chicken products from these stores are advised not to consume them. You should also not feed them to your pets and return them to the nearest Stop and Shop store for a full refund.

People facing issues related to a refund or those with queries related to the affected products can contact the retailer's customer support at 800-767-7772.