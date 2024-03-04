Heritage Store mouthwash recall: Reason, affected flavors, and more

Over 102,000 units of mouthwash products sold under the Heritage Store label are being recalled from across the country over poisoning risks. If swallowed by children, the affected products may pose risks of severe health risks and can even be life-threatening.

The voluntary recall, issued last week, specifically applies to the Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash, manufactured by the Nutraceutical Corporation of Salt Lake City, Utah. The affected mouthwash products were exclusively available in two district flavors, Eucalyptus Mint and Wintermint.

Heritage Store believes that the mouthwash solution contains a higher concentration of ethanol, but has not been distributed in child-resistant packaging. If a child manages to open the container and swallow the mouthwash, they may be at risk of being poisoned by the higher concentration.

The affected Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash products may pose risks of poisoning to children (Image via CPSC)

To keep such mishaps from happening, all product packaging must adhere to the strict safety requirements set in place by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). However, the affected Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash products violate the same and are hence being removed from stores across the United States.

All you need to know about Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash Recall

Nearly 102,100 units of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash are part of a nationwide recall initiated by Nutraceutical Corporation of Utah. The affected products, which are feared to pose risks of poisoning if swallowed by children, are not confirmed to have been linked with any incidents of casualties as yet.

Packed in dark opaque brown bottles with a white lid, the affected mouthwash products came under the label - Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash. Nearly all lots of the mouthwash products available in Eucalyptus Mint and Wintermint flavors are part of this recall.

Priced at over $10.50, the affected Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash products were available for purchase between October 2010 and December 2023. Consumers nationwide may have been able to purchase them from major retailers like - New Season's Market, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Mom's Organic Market, and Mother's Market & Kitchen, among others.

The establishment is actively working to remove all affected units of mouthwash products from each of the stores.

The affected Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash products were sold between October 2010 and December 2023 (Image via Jennyfriedrichs / Pixabay)

A large number of the affected products were also available through online retailers like iHerb, Amazon, and HeritageStore.com, among others, and may have been delivered straight to the doors of customers in and around the United States.

Those who have purchased either of the two flavors of the recalled Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash are advised to put the container somewhere safe and inaccessible to children. They can then contact Nutraceutical at 800-277-6063 to request a free replacement product or a full refund on the purchase.