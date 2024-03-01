Chrysler recalls Jeep Grand Cherokee: Reason, Affected Models, and More

Over 338,200 Jeeps are being recalled by Chrysler due to problems with the suspension and steering, as per the company's filing on February 27. Feared to result in loss of vehicle control, the problem may pose risks of minor to severe injuries or crashes.

The voluntary recall announced last week applies to at least two Jeep models including - Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L. While the affected Grand Cherokee vehicles are from model years 2021 to 2023, the Cherokee L vehicles are from model years 2022 to 2023.

As per the automaker, the pinch bolt responsible for keeping together the steering knuckle and the upper control arm ball joint may have been damaged during assembly. If the damaged pinch bolt breaks or gets loose it may cause the steering knuckle and the upper control arm ball joint to separate causing the vehicle wheels to fall outwards.

The affected Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles may be prone to crashes and injuries due to suspension and steering problems (Image via Chrysler)

In case the wheels fall out while the vehicle is still being driven, the driver may lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle may then be prone to a crash or other accidents that may result in minor to severe injuries for the driver and occupants. Currently, it is not confirmed if the affected Cherokee vehicles are linked to any such crash accidents or injuries.

All you need to know about Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall

The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L are model years 2021–2023, and they have been in production since 2021. The Jeeps were offered all over the United States and were a popular choice for individuals of all ages. They were obtainable through major Chrysler dealerships.

As per Chrysler, only 1% of all recalled vehicles may be affected by the problem. Similar vehicle models were also manufactured at other assembly plants and they are less likely to be affected by this issue. The automaker believes that the other vehicles are equipped with robust components and are safe for owners.

The affected Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles are from model years 2021 to 2023 (Image via Chrysler)

As a remedy to the problem, all affected vehicles will be eligible for a free inspection and repair. The repair includes the replacement of the pinch bolts for the upper control arm and will be provided at no cost. Before the problem is fixed, the affected vehicles should only be used when necessary.

While Chrysler will be sending owner notification letters by April 12, 2024, queries related to the recall or the remedy can be discussed with their customer support at 1-800-853-1403.