Hyundai Genesis Recall: Reason, affected models, and more

Over 90,000 Hyundai Genesis vehicles are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. Feared to have a problem with the starter solenoid, the affected vehicles may experience a short circuit which could lead to a fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven.

The voluntary recall announced earlier this month affects four vehicle models - the Hyundai Genesis, Genesis G70, Genesis G80, and Genesis G90. The vehicles affected by the problem range from model years 2016 to 2019 and have been in production since February 21, 2014.

As per the automaker, the starter solenoid on the affected vehicles may be prone to water contamination during abnormally wet conditions like flooded roads. If the moisture contamination continues to stay around for some time, it may result in an electrical short circuit within the solenoid.

The affected Genesis vehicles may catch fire due to a short circuit problem (Image via Hyundai / Genesis)

The short circuit problem may cause an overcurrent, thus increasing the risks of fire in the engine compartment while the vehicle is parked or being driven. The vehicles affected by this problem may start emitting smoke and burning or melting odor from the engine compartment. Additionally, it may also keep the engine from starting and make it difficult for the vehicle to be driven.

All you need to know about Hyundai Genesis Recall

Nearly 90,907 Hyundai Genesis vehicles are part of a nationwide recall issued over fire hazard concerns. As of now, the affected vehicles are not known to have caused any injuries, casualties, or major damages of any other kind.

The problem only affects one percent of the recalled Hyundai vehicles. The vehicles affected by the problem include - Hyundai Genesis models from 2015 to 2016, Genesis G70 models from 2019, Genesis G80 models from 2017 to 2019, and Genesis G90 models from 2017 to 2019.

The Genesis vehicles were produced between February 21, 2014, and February 24, 2016, while the G70 vehicles were produced between May 2, 2018, and January 26, 2019. Additionally, the G80 vehicles were produced between March 17, 2016, and January 4, 2019, while the G90 vehicles were produced between June 13, 2016, and January 22, 2019.

The affected Hyundai Genesis vehicles are not known to have caused any injury or casualties (Image via Hyundai / Genesis)

As per the automaker, all vehicles affected by the problem will be able to receive a free installation of a 'remedy relay kit' in the engine junction. The remedy will not be charged for even if the vehicles are already out of the warranty period. Owners who may have gotten the issue fixed on their expenses may also be able to claim a reimbursement.

Vehicle Model Years Production Period Hyundai Genesis 2015 to 2016 FEB 21, 2014 - FEB 24, 2016 Genesis 70 2019 MAY 02, 2018 - JAN 26, 2019 Genesis 80 2017 to 2019 MAR 17, 2016 - JAN 04, 2019 Genesis 90 2017 to 2019 JUN 13, 2016 - JAN 22, 2019

Hyundai plans to notify all owners and authorized dealerships of the recall and the remedy by April 13, 2024. Soon after, owners will be able to take the affected vehicles to any authorized dealership to get the issue fixed. People with questions related to the problem or doubts about the remedy can contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151.