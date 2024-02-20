Raw Farms recalls its Cheddar Cheese: Reason, affected varieties, and more

Raw Farms LLC has issued a nationwide recall for select cheddar cheese products over potential E. coli contamination. If consumed, the affected cheese products may cause minor to severe infections or sickness.

The voluntary recall initiated on February 16 exclusively applies to two varieties of cheese products, including Raw Cheddar Cheese Blocks and Shredded Cheddar. The recall came after the establishment received reports from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suggesting that the cheese products may have potentially led to some cases of illness.

The recalled cheese products may be contaminated with E. coli (Image via FDA)

The federal agencies came to the conclusion after testing over ten samples from patients who were reported to have gotten ill between October 18, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

It should be noted that investigations into the outbreak are still ongoing and the primary source of the infection is yet to be confirmed. However, the establishment is removing the affected cheese products from stores nationwide in an abundance of caution.

If consumed, E. coli-contaminated cheese products may cause minor to severe infections in people of all ages. These infections can usually be diagnosed with symptoms like diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, and other digestive issues. Some of the affected individuals may also be at an increased risk of experiencing kidney-related issues like hemolytic uremic syndrome.

All you need to know about Raw Farms' Cheddar Cheese recall

Expand Tweet

Raw Farms LLC is informing consumers about the recall of its cheddar cheese products that may be potentially contaminated with E. coli bacteria. While the affected products are not linked to any casualties, they are feared to have been the reason behind the hospitalization of at least four people.

Packed in vacuum-sealed packages and zip-lock bags, the affected products were available both as cheese blocks and shredded cheese with Raw Farm branding. While the cheese blocks were available in one-pound and half-pound blocks, the shredded cheese was available in half-pound bags.

Distributed to major retailers across the country, the recalled cheddar cheese products were available with three unique barcodes, 835204000156, 835204001177, and 835204001184. The recall only affects shredded cheese products with date codes up to 20240116, and cheese blocks with date codes up to 20231113-1. No other Raw Farms products are known to have been affected by the recall.

The recalled cheddar cheese products were available as cheese blocks and shredded cheese (Image via Jhenning / Pixabay)

The products affected by this recall can be recognized by checking the packs for the following details:

Item Barcode Product Description Package Size (oz) Brand Batch or Older 1075 835204000156 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Pound Block 16 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1050 835204001177 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Block 8 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1080 835204001184 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Shred 8 RAW FARM 20240116

Customers who may have purchased the aforementioned cheddar cheese products are strictly advised not to consume them or use them in any food. The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the establishment for credit.

Doubts related to the refund process or queries about the recall can be shared with Raw Farms' consumer service at 559-846-9732.