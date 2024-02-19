Yamaha recalls 125cc scooters: Reason, affected models, and more

Over three lakh 125cc scooters in India are being recalled by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. over an issue with the brakes. Feared to have a faulty part, the brakes may not be fully functional in certain instances and pose risks of injury and crashes.

The voluntary recall initiated earlier last week exclusively applies to two 125cc scooter models, including - Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid. In production since January 1, 2022, the affected vehicle models were widely sold through major dealerships in and around India.

As per the automaker, select units of the affected scooters may have an issue with the brake lever function. Crucial for slowing down or stopping the two-wheeler, the brake lever function may not work effectively due to a faulty part and may hinder the braking of the vehicle.

The affected 125cc scooters may have an issue with the brakes (Image via Yamaha)

If an issue like this arises while the rider is trying to slow down the scooter while making a turn, trying to stop at a red traffic signal, or stopping the vehicle due to an emergency on the road, the defect may keep the brakes from being applied correctly. Such circumstances may either cause the vehicle to skid or crash, posing risks of serious to life-threatening injuries.

All you need to know about the Yamaha 125cc scooter recall

Nearly 300,000 125cc scooters are part of a nationwide voluntary recall announced by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Feared to have an issue with the brake lever function, the affected two-wheelers may pose risks of injuries or crashes in certain situations.

Expand Tweet

Yamaha Motors believes that select Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid models prior to 2022 may be affected by the problem. As of now, the automaker has not confirmed if the affected two-wheelers have been linked to cases of crash or injury.

In production between January 1, 2022, and January 4, 2024, the affected scooters were sold through Yamaha dealerships all across India. While the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid may have been available in cyan blue, metallic black, and matte red colors, the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid may have been sold in cyan blue, vivid red, yellow cocktail, metallic black, cool blue metallic, and dark matte blue colors.

The affected Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid have been in production since January 1, 2022 (Image via Yamaha)

As per the automaker, the safety of customers is their top priority and they are committed to ensuring their scooters always provide optimum performance. Hence, all vehicles affected by the problem will be able to get the faulty parts replaced with modified ones at no cost. It is to be noted that repairs and replacements will be provided through authorized Yamaha dealerships across the country.

Customers can visit the recall page - https://www.yamaha-motor-india.com/service-recall-sc.html - and enter the chassis number to see if their two-wheeler is affected by the problem. The affected scooters can then be taken to the nearest dealership to have the issue resolved.

People with questions related to the recall or with doubts about their Yamaha scooters can get in touch with the automaker's customer support at 1800-420-1600.