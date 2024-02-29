Toyota recalls SUVs and Trucks: Reason, affected models, and more

Over 2,80,600 SUVs and Trucks are being recalled by Toyota Motors over concerns about an issue with the power train. The problem may cause the vehicles to move unexpectedly, thus posing an increased risk of crashes and injuries.

The voluntary recall issued last week applies to at least four vehicle models, including - Lexus LX600, Sequoia Hybrid, Tundra, and Tundra Hybrid.

All four vehicle models affected by the problem were widely sold across the United States and are between the model years 2022 and 2024.

As per the automaker, there may be an issue with the power train component on the affected SUVs and Trucks. The problem may cause some components of the transmission to not disengage immediately after the vehicle is put on neutral.

Hence, the engine power may continuously be transferred to the wheels, causing the vehicle to move forward unexpectedly if the brakes are not applied.

In case something like that happens on a busy road, the vehicle may either confuse other drivers, thus compromising the traffic safety, or may even end up in a minor or major crash.

As of now, neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) nor the automaker has shared confirmed details about the affected vehicles being linked with any such incidents or injuries.

All you need to know about Toyota's SUV and Truck Recall

Nearly 2,80,663 SUVs and trucks are part of a nationwide recall announced by Toyota Motors. Feared to have a problem with the power train, the affected vehicles may pose an increased risk of crash and injuries.

The vehicles affected by the power train problem include - Tundra (2022-2024), Tundra Hybrid (2022-2024), Sequoia Hybrid (2023-2024), and Lexus LX600 (2022-2024).

The recalled SUVs and trucks were in production since as early as 2021 and were widely sold in and around the United States through major dealerships. Some of the affected vehicles may have also been available through used car sellers across the country.

Dealerships across the country have already been notified not to sell the affected vehicles to anyone for the time being.

Stressing how customer safety is the top priority, Toyota Motors has assured that all SUVs and Trucks affected by the problem will be eligible for a free repair. The repair will be provided in the form of a new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) software for the transmission control.

MAKE MODEL MODEL YEARS Lexus LX600 2022 - 2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid 2023 - 2024 Toyota Tundra 2022 - 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid 2022 - 2024

The remedy will be available through all major dealerships across the United States that have already been informed about the issue. Owners of the affected vehicles will also start receiving notification letters about the problem and the remedy by April 2024.

Additionally, customers who may like to know more about the remedy or may have other queries about the problem can contact the automaker's customer support at 1-800-331-4331.