Eye ointments sold at CVS, Walmart recalled: Reason, Affected Products, and More

Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. has issued a nationwide recall for select eye ointment products sold at CVS Pharmacy and Walmart stores over risks of an infection. If infected, the patient may experience minor vision loss, which may even turn into partial or permanent blindness.
The voluntary recall issued earlier this month applies to at least four products from Brassica Pharma, including - Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment with 42.5% mineral oil, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment with 31.9% mineral oil, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, and Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment.
As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected eye ointments were produced at a facility that failed to meet the required sterility assurance standards during a recently conducted inspection.
It is to be noted that drugs intended for the eyes can bypass several natural defenses of the body. This means all eye drops, ointments, and other drugs must be sterile and free from any contamination.
The federal agency fears that the products produced at the facility may not be sterile enough to be used in the eyes and may pose risks of causing infections that could even lead to permanent after-effects like blindness.
Currently, neither the FDA nor Brassica have confirmed details about infections or other adverse effects caused by the affected products.
All you need to know about Brassica's Eye Ointment Recall
At least four eye ointment products are part of a nationwide voluntary recall announced by Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Feared to be produced in a facility that failed to meet the required sterility assurance standards, the affected products pose risks of an infection.
Packed in labeled cardboard boxes of red and blue colors, the affected products were available under the labels - Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment with 42.5% mineral oil, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment with 31.9% mineral oil, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, and Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment.
Each box of the product comes with 3.5-gram tubes of eye ointments, which are intended to be used on the eyes for curing issues like itchiness, dryness, and burning sensations.
Sold through major retailers like CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and AACE Pharmaceuticals, among others, the affected products came with expiry dates ranging between February 2024 and September 2025.
The eye ointment products affected by the recall can be recognized by referring to the details in the table below:
Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected eye ointments are advised not to use them any longer. The affected items should be returned to the retail store for a full refund. Patients who regularly use eye ointment products to cure specific issues should contact their physician or pharmacist for an alternative drug.
Additionally, people with queries related to the recall or those with other questions can contact Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. at +1 833-225-9564 or write to the establishment at - [email protected].