Eye ointments sold at CVS, Walmart recalled: Reason, Affected Products, and More

Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. has issued a nationwide recall for select eye ointment products sold at CVS Pharmacy and Walmart stores over risks of an infection. If infected, the patient may experience minor vision loss, which may even turn into partial or permanent blindness.

The voluntary recall issued earlier this month applies to at least four products from Brassica Pharma, including - Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment with 42.5% mineral oil, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment with 31.9% mineral oil, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, and Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment.

The affected eye ointments may pose risks of causing severe eye infections (Image via FDA)

As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected eye ointments were produced at a facility that failed to meet the required sterility assurance standards during a recently conducted inspection.

It is to be noted that drugs intended for the eyes can bypass several natural defenses of the body. This means all eye drops, ointments, and other drugs must be sterile and free from any contamination.

The federal agency fears that the products produced at the facility may not be sterile enough to be used in the eyes and may pose risks of causing infections that could even lead to permanent after-effects like blindness.

Currently, neither the FDA nor Brassica have confirmed details about infections or other adverse effects caused by the affected products.

All you need to know about Brassica's Eye Ointment Recall

At least four eye ointment products are part of a nationwide voluntary recall announced by Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Feared to be produced in a facility that failed to meet the required sterility assurance standards, the affected products pose risks of an infection.

Packed in labeled cardboard boxes of red and blue colors, the affected products were available under the labels - Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment with 42.5% mineral oil, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment with 31.9% mineral oil, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, and Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment.

Each box of the product comes with 3.5-gram tubes of eye ointments, which are intended to be used on the eyes for curing issues like itchiness, dryness, and burning sensations.

Sold through major retailers like CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and AACE Pharmaceuticals, among others, the affected products came with expiry dates ranging between February 2024 and September 2025.

The affected eye ointment products were sold in 3.5-gram tubes (Image via FDA)

The eye ointment products affected by the recall can be recognized by referring to the details in the table below:

Product Name Package Description Brand Name NDC Lot#Exp Date ExpDate Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 42.5%, White Petrolatum 57.3%, Lanolin Alcohols) 3.5 gram tube, packaged in cardboard box with UPC Code 681131395298 Equate 79903-026-35 A2E01 Apr-24 A2L05 Nov-24 A3B01 Jan-25 A3C01 Feb-25 A3H05 Jul-25 Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid, Wheat Germ Oil) 3.5 gram tube, packaged in cardboard box with UPC Code 681131395304 Equate 79903-028-35 A2D08 Mar-24 A2F02 May-24 A2I03 Aug-24 A2L03 Nov-24 A2L04 Nov-24 A3C03 Feb-25 A3C05 Feb-25 A3H01 Jul-25 A3H03 Jul-25 CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid Wheat Germ Oil 3.5 gram tube, packaged in cardboard box with UPC Code 050428634141 CVS Health 76168-707-35 A2F03 May-24 A2I02 Aug-24 A2L02 Nov-24 A3C04 Feb-25 A3H04 Jul-25 Lubricant PM Ointment 3.5 gram tube, packaged in cardboard box with UPC Code 371406124356 AACE Pharmaceuticals 71406-124-35 A2G01 Jun-24 A2G02 Jun-24 A3F08 May-25 A3F09 May-25 A3J17 Sep-25 A3J18 Sep-25

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected eye ointments are advised not to use them any longer. The affected items should be returned to the retail store for a full refund. Patients who regularly use eye ointment products to cure specific issues should contact their physician or pharmacist for an alternative drug.

Additionally, people with queries related to the recall or those with other questions can contact Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. at +1 833-225-9564 or write to the establishment at - [email protected].