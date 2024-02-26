Biometric Gun Safe recall: Reason, affected units, and all you need to know

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling over 100,000 biometric gun safes due to injury hazard concerns. Feared to be accessible by children and other unauthorized personnel, the affected safes may even be a threat to life.

The nationwide recall issued last week comes after several other gun safes were recalled over a problem with biometric locks that affected products from major manufacturers like BBRKIN, Bulldog Cases, Machir, and Awesafe.

Some of the products confirmed to be affected by the problem include the Moutec Biometric Firearm Safe (QCJJ01), Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault (BD4030B), Machir Biometric Personal Safe (SQC202****), and Awesafe Biometric Gun Safe.

The affected gun safes could be an injury hazard and may pose risks to life (Image via CPSC)

As per the reports from CPSC, even if the biometric lock on the affected safes is applied correctly, it may fail to lock the safe or may not work as intended. In such cases, the firearm or other dangerous safety equipment kept in the biometric gun safe may be accessible by unauthorized personnel or children posing risks to life and personal safety.

The federal agency has already received more than 90 reports of incidents where the biometric lock allegedly failed to secure the safe. There have also been reports of cases being opened by unauthorized personnel, including a six-year-old boy. It is to be noted that neither of the incidents has resulted in an injury or casualty as of now.

All you need to know about the Biometric Gun Safe recall

The different gun safes and vaults affected by the recall were produced in China and were imported to the United States by major companies, including - BBRKIN, Bulldog Cases, Machir, and Awesafe. The affected products were mostly available in gray or black colors and came in various designs and shapes with a biometric lock either on the top or the front.

Intended to be used for storing small firearms, money, and other valuables, the safes were sold through firearm stores, Amazon.com, Walmart, and other authorized sellers. Most of the affected gun safes were priced between $98 to $400 and were available for purchase from July 2016 to January 2024.

The affected gun safes were priced between $98 to $400 (Image via CPSC)

Customers can find all the details required to recognize the gun safes and vaults affected by the problem in the table below:

Brand Product/Model Serial No. Sold Between Sold at Awesafe Awesafe Biometric Gun Safe. - August 2019 through December 7, 2022 Walmart Amazon.com BBRKIN BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe - QCJJ01 SQC202121000 through SQC202247603 September 2021 through February 2023 Amazon.com Bulldog Cases Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault - BD4030B Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault with Shelf - BD4040B Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vault - BD4055B - July 2016 through January 2024 Bass Pro Shops Walmart Firearm Stores Amazon.com Machir Machir Biometric Personal Safes SW190035551 – SW190038050SW190070151 – SW190072650SW190175401 – SW190175857 SW190262061 – SW190264301 SVA2001200005001 – SVA2001200007000 SVA2001200014632 – SVA2001200014995SVA2001200015001 – SVA2001200017577SVA2001200086685 – SVA2001200089624SVA2001200164001 – SVA2001200165000 SVA2001200115471 – SVA2001200119880 SVA2001200122399 – SVA2001200124758 SVA2001200172611 – SVA2001200174080 July 2019 through September 2021 Walmart.comMachir.com

Consumers who may have purchased either of the aforementioned firearm cases and may be using the biometric lock on them are strictly advised not to do so any longer. You can then use the following contact details to request a free replacement product:

Magnum Biometric Safes - 888-799-8001

Machir Biometric Personal Safe - 888-505-5195

Moutec Biometric Firearm Safe - [email protected]

Awesafe Biometric Gun Safe - recall@awesafeusmcom

Additionally, while waiting for the replacement to arrive, the firearms should only be stored in the case after locking it with the provided key. It is also advised to remove the battery from all affected gun cases.