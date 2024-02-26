Biometric Gun Safe recall: Reason, affected units, and all you need to know

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling over 100,000 biometric gun safes due to injury hazard concerns. Feared to be accessible by children and other unauthorized personnel, the affected safes may even be a threat to life.
The nationwide recall issued last week comes after several other gun safes were recalled over a problem with biometric locks that affected products from major manufacturers like BBRKIN, Bulldog Cases, Machir, and Awesafe.
Some of the products confirmed to be affected by the problem include the Moutec Biometric Firearm Safe (QCJJ01), Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault (BD4030B), Machir Biometric Personal Safe (SQC202****), and Awesafe Biometric Gun Safe.
As per the reports from CPSC, even if the biometric lock on the affected safes is applied correctly, it may fail to lock the safe or may not work as intended. In such cases, the firearm or other dangerous safety equipment kept in the biometric gun safe may be accessible by unauthorized personnel or children posing risks to life and personal safety.
The federal agency has already received more than 90 reports of incidents where the biometric lock allegedly failed to secure the safe. There have also been reports of cases being opened by unauthorized personnel, including a six-year-old boy. It is to be noted that neither of the incidents has resulted in an injury or casualty as of now.
All you need to know about the Biometric Gun Safe recall
More than a hundred thousand biometric gun safes are part of nationwide voluntary recalls issued under the supervision of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Feared to be accessible by children and other unauthorized personnel, the affected gun safes may pose risks to safety and life.
The different gun safes and vaults affected by the recall were produced in China and were imported to the United States by major companies, including - BBRKIN, Bulldog Cases, Machir, and Awesafe. The affected products were mostly available in gray or black colors and came in various designs and shapes with a biometric lock either on the top or the front.
Intended to be used for storing small firearms, money, and other valuables, the safes were sold through firearm stores, Amazon.com, Walmart, and other authorized sellers. Most of the affected gun safes were priced between $98 to $400 and were available for purchase from July 2016 to January 2024.
Customers can find all the details required to recognize the gun safes and vaults affected by the problem in the table below:
Consumers who may have purchased either of the aforementioned firearm cases and may be using the biometric lock on them are strictly advised not to do so any longer. You can then use the following contact details to request a free replacement product:
- Magnum Biometric Safes - 888-799-8001
- Machir Biometric Personal Safe - 888-505-5195
- Moutec Biometric Firearm Safe - [email protected]
- Awesafe Biometric Gun Safe - recall@awesafeusmcom
Additionally, while waiting for the replacement to arrive, the firearms should only be stored in the case after locking it with the provided key. It is also advised to remove the battery from all affected gun cases.