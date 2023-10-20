Gun Safe Recall: Reason, Brand, Affected Models, and All You Need to Know

Over 61,000 Biometric Gun Safes are being recalled from across the United States over concerns about safety hazards. It is feared that the biometric locks on these safes can also be opened by unauthorized personnel, thus posing life-threatening risks.

Announced on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall is being initiated in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fortress Safe of Naperville, Illinois. The safes affected by this recall were made in China and sold in the United States under several brand names.

The recalled Biometric Gun Safes are feared to be linked with one casualty (Image via CPSC)

As per the agency, the affected safes may have an issue with the programming feature, which causes the safe to stay in the default to open mode even after it has been programmed correctly with a biometric lock. With the safe being in the default to open mode, unauthorized personnel, including children, could get access to the hazardous contents like firearms stored in them.

The CPSC has already received reports about the death of a 12-year-old boy which has allegedly been linked with firearms obtained from one of the affected biometric gun cases. The agency has also received over 39 reports where consumers said that the safes were accessed by unauthorized fingerprints.

Biometric Gun Safe Recall includes personal safes, cabinets, and vaults

The United States Consumers Products Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning Americans about the recall of nearly 61,000 Biometric Gun Safes. Feared to have a programming issue, the affected cases pose a risk of unauthorised access leading to safety hazards and risks to life.

Mostly available in black colors, the recalled Biometric Gun Safes are commonly used as portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets. Sold between January 2019 and October 2023, the affected biometric gun cases were available under several brand names, including Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field.

Sold through major stores, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, and Lowe’s, among others, the affected cases could have been purchased for over $44 to $290. Some of these biometric cases were also available on Ebay.com and Amazon.com.

The recalled Biometric Gun Safes can be opened even without the programmed fingerprints and could pose risks to customer safety (Image via CPSC)

Customers can find a complete list of all affected biometric gun cases along with the model numbers in the table below:

Model # Description 11B20 Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock 44B10 Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B10L Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B20 Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock 55B20 Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30 Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30G Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 4BGGBP Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30BP Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

Individuals who may have purchased them are advised not to use the biometric feature any longer and to remove the batteries. Customers using them to store their firearms are advised to lock them with the provided key instead.

You can then contact Fortress Safes for a free replacement product. The establishment can be reached at 833-588-9181 between 08:00 am and 05:00 pm MT from Monday to Friday. You can also address other concerns and queries about the Biometric Gun Safe recall through the same contact details.