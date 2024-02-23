Toshiba Laptop Adapter Recall: Reason, Affected Units, and More

Dynabook Americas Inc. is recalling over 16.8 million units of Toshiba laptop adapters over burn and fire hazard concerns. At least 15.5 million of the recalled AC adapters were sold in the United States, with another 1.3 million sold in Canada.

Sold either with Toshiba-branded laptops or as separate products, the affected adapters were distributed in more than 60 different models, including - G71C0009S***, G71C0009S***, G71C000AE***, G71C000AR***, G71C000AS***, G71C000BZ***, G71C000DH***, G71C000DJ***, G71C000DN***, G71C000DP***, G71C000DQ***, G71C000DX***, and G71C000DU***, among others.

As per Dynabook, the Made-in-China laptop AC adapters are prone to overheating over prolonged usage. If the adapter brick overheats, it may also cause electric sparks, which may pose a fire hazard and could cause minor to major burns to people nearby.

The recalled AC adapters came with Toshiba-branded laptops and as separate products (Image via Boris Hamer / Pexels)

The establishment has already received over 679 reports of incidents where the laptop adapters either overheated, caught fire, or melted. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is also aware of at least 43 incidents where the overheating adapters led to minor burns. Dynabook Americas Inc. has yet to receive any confirmed reports of any such incidents or injuries in Canada.

All You Need to Know about Toshiba Laptop Adapter Recall

Nearly 15.3 million units of Toshiba laptop AC adapters are part of a nationwide recall announced by Dynabook Americas Inc. of Irvine, California. Over 1.3 million of the affected adapters are also being recalled from Canada.

In production between April 2008 and April 2014, the affected laptop adaptors were available either as paired accessories with Toshiba-branded laptops or as separate products. When sold separately, the affected products were priced between $25 and $75 and were available through major retailers across the United States and Canada.

The recalled Toshiba laptop adapters may overheat and could even catch fire (Image via CPSC)

Customers can refer to the table below to recognize all Toshiba laptop adapters affected by the problem:

Brand Model Numbers Serial Number format with embedded date code Date Code Toshiba G71C0009S110G71C0009S111 G71C0009S112 G71C0009S113 G71C0009S114 G71C0009S115 G71C0009S210 G71C0009S212 G71C0009S214 G71C0009S410 G71C0009S411 G71C0009S412 G71C0009S413 G71C0009S414 G71C0009S415 T**0815********** ~ T**1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C0009T110 G71C0009T111 G71C0009T112 G71C0009T113 G71C0009T114 G71C0009T115 G71C0009T116 G71C0009T117 G71C0009T210 G71C0009T212 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C000AE110G71C000AE111 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C000AE112G71C000AE113 ***0804******** ~ ***1212******** (Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12) 0804 - 1212 Toshiba G71C000AE210 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C000AE212 ***0804******** ~ ***1212******** (Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12) 0804 - 1212 Toshiba G71C000AE410G71C000AE411 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C000AE412 G71C000AE413 G71C000AR110 G71C000AR210 G71C000AR310 G71C000AR410 G71C000AS110 G71C000AS410 ***0804******** ~ ***1212******** (Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12) 0804 - 1212 Toshiba G71C000BY110 G71C000BZ110 G71C000DH110 G71C000DH410 G71C000DJ110 G71C000DJ410 G71C000DM110 G71C000DM410 G71C000DN110 G71C000DN410 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253 Toshiba G71C000DP110 G71C000DP410G71C000DQ110G71C000DQ410 ***0804******** ~ ***1212******** (Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12) 0804 - 1212 Toshiba G71C000DU110G71C000DX110 G71C000DX410G71C000DY110 G71C000DY410 G71C000F7110 PA1750-04 T0815********** ~ T1253********** (Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53) 0815 – 1253

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned adapters are advised to stop using them with immediate effect. One can then proceed to the replacement process by entering the model (or part) number and the serial number of the adapter on Dynabook's website, support.dynabook.com/axx2024.

To get the free replacement, customers may also have to submit a photo of the impacted adapter's label, along with other pictures of its cable cut properly. People facing issues with the replacement process or those who may have other queries related to the recall can reach out to Dynabook Americas at 800-455-777.

It is to be noted that Toshiba no longer produces laptops under the Toshiba PC Company. From the production of new laptops to the support and assistance for older laptops, all matters related to Toshiba computers are now under the refreshed brand, Dynabook.