Toshiba Laptop Adapter Recall: Reason, Affected Units, and More

Dynabook Americas Inc. is recalling over 16.8 million units of Toshiba laptop adapters over burn and fire hazard concerns. At least 15.5 million of the recalled AC adapters were sold in the United States, with another 1.3 million sold in Canada.
Sold either with Toshiba-branded laptops or as separate products, the affected adapters were distributed in more than 60 different models, including - G71C0009S***, G71C0009S***, G71C000AE***, G71C000AR***, G71C000AS***, G71C000BZ***, G71C000DH***, G71C000DJ***, G71C000DN***, G71C000DP***, G71C000DQ***, G71C000DX***, and G71C000DU***, among others.
As per Dynabook, the Made-in-China laptop AC adapters are prone to overheating over prolonged usage. If the adapter brick overheats, it may also cause electric sparks, which may pose a fire hazard and could cause minor to major burns to people nearby.
The establishment has already received over 679 reports of incidents where the laptop adapters either overheated, caught fire, or melted. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is also aware of at least 43 incidents where the overheating adapters led to minor burns. Dynabook Americas Inc. has yet to receive any confirmed reports of any such incidents or injuries in Canada.
All You Need to Know about Toshiba Laptop Adapter Recall
Nearly 15.3 million units of Toshiba laptop AC adapters are part of a nationwide recall announced by Dynabook Americas Inc. of Irvine, California. Over 1.3 million of the affected adapters are also being recalled from Canada.
In production between April 2008 and April 2014, the affected laptop adaptors were available either as paired accessories with Toshiba-branded laptops or as separate products. When sold separately, the affected products were priced between $25 and $75 and were available through major retailers across the United States and Canada.
Customers can refer to the table below to recognize all Toshiba laptop adapters affected by the problem:
Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned adapters are advised to stop using them with immediate effect. One can then proceed to the replacement process by entering the model (or part) number and the serial number of the adapter on Dynabook's website, support.dynabook.com/axx2024.
To get the free replacement, customers may also have to submit a photo of the impacted adapter's label, along with other pictures of its cable cut properly. People facing issues with the replacement process or those who may have other queries related to the recall can reach out to Dynabook Americas at 800-455-777.
It is to be noted that Toshiba no longer produces laptops under the Toshiba PC Company. From the production of new laptops to the support and assistance for older laptops, all matters related to Toshiba computers are now under the refreshed brand, Dynabook.