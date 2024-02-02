Which copycat eye drop brands are being warned against by the FDA? Reason explored

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers against purchasing or using three copycat eye drop products—South Moon, Rebright, and FivFivGo—over the potential risks of eye infections. It is feared that the affected products may not only cause uneasiness and irritation in the eyes but may also pose the risk of partial or permanent blindness.

As per the FDA, the three copycat products come in packaging that may be easily mistaken for that of trusted brands like 'Bausch + Lomb’s Lumify.'

The copycat versions of Rebright, FivFivGo, and South Moon Eyedrop are not approved by federal bodies and should not be legally available for purchase in the United States. The copycat products also claim to successfully treat critical eye conditions like glaucoma, which can only be treated either through surgery or with certain prescription drugs.

Neither of the three products is confirmed to be directly linked with cases of eye infections or other adverse effects. However, the FDA has received information about some fake Lumify eye drops, which have been flagged for product quality issues and have also caused pain, irritation, and infection in the eyes of users.

It is to be noted that most cases of eye infections begin with sudden discomfort or uneasiness in the eye, which may progress into symptoms like redness, irritation, and itchiness.

Some infections may also cause people to experience blurred vision, the discharge of sticky yellow fluid from the eyes, heightened sensitivity to light, and fever. Patients experiencing any such symptoms are advised to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

All you need to know about the copycat eye drops FDA is warning against

Consumers across the United States are advised not to purchase or use South Moon, Rebright, and FivFivGo copycat eye drops as they may pose risks of eye infections. Although the affected products should not be legally available in the U.S., they have been known to be sold widely over the last few months.

As of now, the FDA is investigating the actual origin of the three eyedrop products. However, the federal agency has noted that South Moon products were shipped with labels suggesting they were made by 'Shantou Cross-border Premium Products E-Commerce Co. Ltd. in China.'

While the samples of the South Moon and Rebright copycats have already been tested, the FivFivGo products could not be tested due to the absence of samples. The reports of the test found South Moon copycat eyedrops to be positive for contamination with the Burkholderia cepacia complex, which could lead to antibiotic-resistant infections.

The Rebright products, however, were not positive for any such contamination. The FDA also found that the South Moon and Rebright copycat products do not contain brimonidine tartrate, which is an active ingredient in Lumify.

Consumers all across the United States are urged not to use the copycat eye drops any longer. All affected units of the product should be discarded in a closed bin with immediate effect. The FDA also recommends people not purchase eye drops and other medicines from online retailers and to purchase them only from reputed retailers or state-licensed pharmacies.