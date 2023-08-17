Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento sandwich: Release date, ingredients, and all you need to know

The fast food chain Chick-fil-A, Inc., known for its chicken sandwich specialties, recently introduced an exciting addition to its menu. In the coming week, the company will offer customers a fresh spin on its well-known chicken sandwich for a limited time. On August 15, 2023, the company revealed in a press release that customers will soon be able to get their hands on the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The chain also introduced its Caramel Crumble Milkshake, which will pair perfectly with the spicy and savory sandwich.

From August 28 onwards, customers can purchase the new sandwich at all locations of the restaurant chain in the nation. However, it is important to note that the new item will only be available until supply lasts.

The Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich will be available only for a short period of time

Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich (Image via Chick-fil-A)

After the successful debut of seasonal entrees like the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chick-fil-A's culinary team began experimenting with the fan-favorite Original Chicken Sandwich.

In a recent news release, Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy stated:

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients”.

He added:

“With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love."

The upcoming Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be made with the same breaded chicken fillet as a standard sandwich. However, it will be taken to the next level with pimento cheese spread and honey drizzled on top. The sandwich will also include pickled jalapenos instead of pickles.

Furthermore, according to chef Stuart Tracy, this sandwich will be savory and melt in the mouth, with just the perfect amount of salt and sweetness to balance it out. To add a unique twist to the new item on the menu, he chose to add three ingredients to the original version of the sandwich.

The three ingredients are:

Pimento Cheese: This is a savory cheese that will be added as a topping to the original fillet, which is produced especially for the restaurant by Chick-fil-A. It is made with a blend of green chilies, cheddar cheese, and red pimentos.

Honey: A drizzle of honey will be added to the warm, toasted bun, to take the sandwich to the next level.

Jalapenos: Chick-fil-A has never used mildly pickled jalapenos in an entree before and they were exclusively prepared for the brand's newest menu item. They will add just the right amount of spice to balance the sweet and salty flavors of the sandwich.

More details about the company

The brand recently introduced two new concepts (Image via Getty Images)

The Original Chicken Sandwich has been the brand's best-selling item ever since the company was founded in 1964. The company's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is also one of the specialties of the fast food restaurant. Customers can also add Chicken Strips or Potato Fries to take their meal up a notch.

The fast-food restaurant recently made headlines when it announced that it would soon introduce a four-lane drive-through and a walk-up at its sites in Atlanta and New York City. The same will be launched next year.