COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask Review: Price, benefits and other details explored

COSRX is known for its K-beauty-aiding products be it the viral snail mucin or the brand’s Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask. The brand believes in helping beauty enthusiasts find skincare solutions based on their skin conditions.

In their research laboratories, COSRX creates skincare products by considering a variety of components and skin issues. The brand understands the true concept of real beauty and they believe that cosmetic products must offer more than the beauty that is limited to the surface level.

The COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask is a butter-soft, creamy lip sleeping mask formulation that melts onto the lip and offers nourishing comfort to dry, chapped lips. The lip sleeping mask is priced at $19 and is available in two variants: the Balancium Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask and the Full Fit Propolis Lip Sleeping Mask.

COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask doubles as a lip balm and gloss

The COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramide to repair the lips and hydrate dehydrated, dry lips. It doubles up as a lip balm during the day and can also be used as a gloss as it imparts glossy shine.

The lip butter sleeping mask consists of:

Shea Butter: Shea Butter consists of Vitamins A and E comprising skin-restorative benefits. These vitamins repair damaged and chapped lips and promote cell regeneration. Wind-chapped, irritated or sunburned lips can benefit from using the sleeping mask.

Natural Ceramide: While ceramides naturally occur in the skin’s barrier, the application of natural ceramide on the lips protects the lips from external stressors such as cold temperatures, harsh winds, pollution, and dry air. Natural ceramides boost lip hydration, keeping them moisturized for longer periods.

The combination of these two ingredients offers deep and rich nourishment to the lips.

The lip sleep mask has an unscented and colourless texture and a non-sticky formulation making it convenient for anytime use. Additionally, it has a dense and matte-balm-like texture that melts at body temperature and glides easily on the lips without any sticky sensation.

The COSRX website states that one can apply a required amount of lip sleep mask evenly on the lips. It is to be used at frequent intervals to keep the lips hydrated.

As for product reviews, this product is raved and sought-after by beauty enthusiasts. Some of the reviews on the COSRX website state:

"Absolutely love this lip treatment. It is hydrating, light, and non greasy. My lips are soft, skin looks brighter and they are not dry at all. 10/10 recommend."

"Love Love hydrating and much better what I tried in past. I only use at night skin can feel the effect all day long"

The Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask retails for $19 on the brand's official website as well as on retail platforms like Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Both variants of the COSRX Lip Sleep Lip Butter Sleeping Mask feature innovative formulations with unique ingredients. The Lip Sleep Full Fit Propolis Lip Sleeping Mask is formulated with six honey-derived ingredients that deliver a hydrating, plump, and smooth lip barrier.

The Propolis Lip Sleeping Mask offers deep hydration which isn’t limited to the surface of the lips. It penetrates deeply and improves lip health. One can apply a thick layer of the same in the nighttime routine for hydrated and overnight plump lips or a thin layer during the daytime for a glossy shine.