Creeper UK Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

In an exciting announcement, British rock band Creeper has revealed the details of their highly anticipated third studio album, titled Sanguivore, along with a string of UK tour dates. This will mark their first release under the esteemed Spinefarm Records label.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Creeper has also revealed a series of live dates for their upcoming UK tour. Fans across the nation can mark their calendars for an unforgettable live experience as the band takes to the stage to showcase their new material and beloved hits from their previous albums.

The UK tour presale is currently ongoing on TicketMaster, while the general sales tour will go on sale at 10 am BST on Tuesday, May 30, via TicketMaster. For more information, fans can also visit their official website.

Creeper's UK tour will begin in Bristol and end in London

Creeper will kick off the tour with their concert in Bristol, which is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2023. After visiting a few cities in America, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with their London concert on November 10, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the UK tour:

November 5, 2023 – Bristol, O2 Academy

November 6, 2023 – Glasgow, Clyde Room

November 8, 2023 – Nottingham, Rock City

November 9, 2023 – Manchester, Academy

November 10, 2023 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Creeper is a British rock band formed in 2014

Creeper is a British rock band formed in Southampton, England, in 2014. The band gained popularity for their distinctive blend of punk rock, gothic rock, and pop punk, combined with a theatrical stage presence and energetic performances.

Creeper released their self-titled debut EP in 2014, which helped them gain a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim within the alternative rock scene. They followed it up with another EP titled The Callous Heart in 2015, further solidifying their presence in the music industry.

In 2017, they released their highly anticipated debut studio album, Eternity, In Your Arms. The album received widespread acclaim for its unique sound and concept. It showcased Creeper's ability to create anthemic and emotionally charged songs, blending elements of punk, rock, and emo. Eternity, In Your Arms reached number 18 on the UK Albums Chart, marking a significant milestone for the band.

Creeper then released the first single of their second album, Born Cold, on November 3, 2019. Their second album, Sex, Death & the Infinite Void, dropped in July 2020. The album debuted at number 5 on the UK Albums Chart and topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart.

In July 2021, the band released a follow-up EP, American Noir, which reached number 13 on the UK Albums Chart and number 1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart.

Throughout their career, they have received several awards and recognitions. They won the Best British Newcomer award at the Kerrang! Awards in 2016, acknowledging their rising popularity and impact within the rock music scene. The band also received the Best New Band award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2017, honoring their exceptional debut album and captivating live performances.

In addition, they were honored with the Best Live Act award at the AIM Independent Music Awards in 2017, recognizing their engaging and energetic live shows. They also received the Best Live Band award at the Rock Sound Awards in the same year, further solidifying their reputation as a captivating live act.

