Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream: Where to get, price, and more

The fifth skincare item in Dieux’s line, the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream, is the more delicate, airier version of the beauty label's Instant Angel moisturizer, specially prepared for acne-prone skin layers.

This recently launched gel cream is now available for a beauty seeker skimming for a lighter day moisturizer, costing $44. It is available for purchase through its authorized site or any e-commerce site.

A small but mighty skincare item, the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream is the yield of beauty experts and founders Charlotte Palermino, Joyce de Lemos, and Marta Freedman, who could not find the perfect products and brand grades they were searching for.

So, they together crafted the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream and other Dieux skincare items, comprising gel cream, eye gel, serum, moisturizer, and cult-favored reusable eye masks.

Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream is perfect for people with oily or pimple-prone skin

Created to be affordable, science-based, and tolerable, the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream is an intensely hydrating gel cream concocted to fortify the skin barrier.

This one-time gel cream is an excellent add-on to a beauty seeker's skincare gear, ideal for oily and pimple-prone skin.

The true motivation

Most people with oil-prone skin layers tend to self-lubricate. For those beauty seekers, most creams might not live up to their mark.

The Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream is a lightweight and much milder version of the other skincare products from the Dieux’s.

Specially prepared for breakout-prone skin, this gel cream is perfect for those with extremely oily skin. Backing the same, one of the founders, Charlotte Palermino, clarified in one of her Instagram reels:

"Why a gel version of our award-winning, lipid-rich moisturizer? There are two main reasons: Instant Angel might be too rich for some people. Some people do not like the feeling of heavier creams. Some people don’t need it. If you have oily skin, you’re already self-lubricating. Air Angel focuses on hydration and keeping that hydration."

The perfect formulation

For catering to the perfect formulation of the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream, de Lemos, the beauty brand's cosmetic chemist toiled with 14 formula iterations. The brand wanted to create a skincare product that supports and reinforces the skin barriers, but without any heavy or greasy texture.

This gel cream is sealed with hydrating elements, including a skin-barrier repair complex (a combination of emollients to assist in the repair of age-related skin impairment) and a moisture complex (along with glycerin, sodium PCA, urea, trehalose, and sodium hyaluronate to keep the skin layers adequately moistened).

Further, transparency is a vital aspect of the skincare label Dieux so that a beauty seeker can consider an exclusive component breakdown—including the usage—on their official site.

This skincare gem is also vegan, non-comedogenic, non-chafing, non-sensitizing, and dermatologically experimented for its proficiency in maintaining skin moisture the entire day.

Simple steps of using the Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream

To get the finest results with a few uses, here are the simple steps that a beauty lover can follow:

Initiate the process with a perfectly washed and toned face

Sprintz small amounts of this gel cream on the desired facial areas

Warm the cream using the fingertips and blend well using a circular motion with upward strokes

Continue massaging in circular movements till it is thoroughly soaked inside the skin layers

Use regularly, in the morning and evening, for the most satisfactory results.

Specially prepared for acne-prone skin, this Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream is perfect for those with heavily oily skin. Dieux’s line, Air Angel Gel Cream, is the more delicate, airy version of the beauty label's Instant Angel moisturizer, which is perfect for a beauty seeker skimming for a mild moisturizer for the daytime.

Costing $44, this one-time gel cream is now available at its official website or reputed beauty e-retailers like Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty.