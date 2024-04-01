Djerf Avenue Beauty launches hairstyling products: Cost and Benefits

With an Instagram following of 3 million, Matilda Djerf has cultivated a global fanbase and garnered the attention of beauty enthusiasts with Djerf Avenue Beauty and its newly launched products. Matilda Djerf announced a haircare vertical for her fashion brand, Djerf Avenue, enabling beauty enthusiasts to recreate the voluminous blowouts and bouncy hairstyles she is famous for.

In an exclusive interview with the Independent, Matilda Djerf shared insights on launching Djerf Avenue Beauty with two hairstyling products. She stated:

"I decided to launch Derf Avenue Beauty with these two hair products simply because it’s the products that I was missing in my beauty cabinet."

She added:

"I cut my bangs back in 2017 and ever since then, when I wanted to do a sleek look, I would always have to combine two or three products to get the look that I wanted. So, I wanted to create my very own version of the perfect product."

Djerf Avenue Beauty currently comprises two products: the Breezy Styling Mist and On The Go Styling Gel, both available on the brand’s official website for $27 and $22, respectively.

More details on Djerf Avenue Beauty's hairstyling products

Matilda Djerf has gained prominence not only for showcasing the "old-money" and "clean girl" aesthetics on her social media accounts but also for making sleek buns, voluminous blowouts, and the Scandi hairline trend viral among beauty enthusiasts.

In her interview with the Independent, Matilda Djerf stated that her go-to hairstyle is a breezy blowout, which she creates using the Dyson Airwrap or any type of blow dryer and a round brush.

She emphasized her use of the Djerf Avenue Beauty Breezy Styling Mist before using heat tools on her hair. On days when her breezy blowout needs refreshing, she opts for a sleek pony, bun, or half-up, half-down hairstyle, relying on Djerf Avenue Beauty's On The Go Styling Gel to achieve the look.

Djerf Avenue Beauty's newly launched hairstyling range includes:

Breezy Styling Mist:

The Breezy Styling Mist is a volumizing styling mist enriched with nourishing ingredients and thermal protection, formulated to shape the hair while imparting weightless volume and flexible hold. The mist is easy to use and must be applied evenly, section by section, from roots to ends on damp tresses, before styling the hair using heat tools.

This mist features ingredients such as hydrolyzed wheat protein, providing strength, repair, hydration, and fullness. Panthenol adds fullness and volume to the hair, while hydrolyzed linseed extract offers strengthening and color protection benefits. It also consists of sunflower seed extract and aloe vera. Priced at $27, it is available on the brand's official website.

On The Go Styling Gel:

Djerf Avenue Beauty’s On The Go Styling Gel is a versatile and nourishing gel that offers the ideal combination of flexible shine and hold. According to the beauty brand, it is the perfect styling product for defined curls and slicked-back looks.

To apply, take a coin-sized amount to the palm, rub it between the hands, and distribute it evenly through wet, damp, or dry hair. The amount used depends on the desired level of hairstyling hold.

It is infused with ingredients like hydrolyzed linseed extract that strengthens the hair and offers color protection, aloe vera, which retains moisture while offering soothing benefits to the scalp, marula oil to enhance shine and tame frizz, and glycerin to prevent dryness and breakage of hair. Priced at $22, it is available on the brand's official website.

Djerf Avenue Beauty's hairstyling range has been receiving positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts and has been reviewed by Byrdie and Who What Wear as well. The styling range is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who seek sleek as well as voluminous hairstyles, like Matilda Djerf.