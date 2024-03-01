ESTÉE LAUDER launches limited edition lipstick collection with Sabyasachi: Where to get, shades and other details explored

Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi and the second largest cosmetics company in the world, Estée Lauder, have collaborated to launch a limited-edition lipstick collection. While the possibility of this collaboration has taken fans of both brands by surprise, beauty enthusiasts are excited to get their hands on what one of the finest fashion and cosmetic brands have collectively curated.

The Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited edition lipstick collection has been in the making for four years, given both brands are perfectionists at what they do. Commenting on his collaboration with the global beauty brand, Sabyasachi Mukherjee stated in an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar:

"We were both committed to creating something beautiful and spectacular, no matter how much time it takes, because you get this one chance in beauty to create something that's forever and iconic."

Retailing for $74, beauty enthusiasts can sign up to be on the waitlist for the Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited edition lipstick collection. The lipstick collection will be available for purchase on March 4, 2024.

Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited edition lipstick collection offers an exotic shade palette

The limited edition lipstick collection of the cosmetic brand with Indian designer Sabyasachi celebrates India's exuberant, beautiful, and strong colour story. Inspired by tropical fruit and flora, glamorous gemstones, and hand-woven textiles, the limited edition lipstick collection is available in satin and ultra matte finishes.

This lipstick collection is unique because every lipstick is scented with spicy and warm cinnamon notes and comes packed in a gilded case featuring the iconic Sabyasachi Tigher medallion, plated with 24-karat gold.

The satin matte finish lipsticks in the Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi collection offer immediate moisture and long-lasting color for up to 10 hours with a comfortable and creamy texture. The satin matte lipsticks offer vibrant color in a single stroke and have a non-feathering formula.

The ultra-matte finish lipsticks of this collaboration between fashion and beauty deliver color payoff for up to 6 hours. The ultra-matte finish lipsticks are formulated using mango seed oils, moringa butter, and pomegranate and offer medium to full coverage.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Sabyasachi shared that he wanted to create a color palette for the diverse skin tones in India. His 24-year experience as a colorist gave him an insight into which colors suit which skin tone, and the result was ten rich and unique shades with names like Bombay Berry, Devi Pink, and Coffee Masala.

The ten shades in the limited edition lipstick collection include:

Calcutta Red: Inspired by the signature red shade of the atelier, this is a dark red shade

With an alliance between two prominent brands in beauty and fashion, the Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited edition lipsticks are available for $74 each.

The limited edition lipstick collection launches on March 4, 2024, and has a waitlist open for beauty enthusiasts.