Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum: Review 

Farmacy Beauty is known for its mission to cultivate conscious beauty through products like the Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum. The Honey Glow 17% AHA + BHA Resurfacing Acid Serum is one of the brand’s best-sellers. Made from farm-sourced ingredients, it creates clean, cruelty-free, and thoughtful skincare formulations.

Farmacy Beauty also plants seeds to reduce waste, promote ethical production, combat food insecurity, and curate farm-to-face skincare. The resurfacing acid serum is ideal for smoothing texture and reduces pore visibility, revealing radiant, glowing skin.

It is an AHA/BHA exfoliating night serum that is clinically proven to reduce the look of fine lines and pores, revealing smooth and soft skin by morning. Priced at $60, the Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum retails on the Farmacy portal and other retailing platforms like Sephora.

Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum is infused with salicylic and tartaric acid

Farmacy claims that the Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum instantly offers glow and hydration to the skin and minimizes pores on the surface of the skin. The brand also claims that beauty enthusiasts get five benefits of glowing skin in five nights, comprising just three uses every other night. These benefits are:

Smooth skin texture

Pore reduction

Exfoliation

Glowing skin

Hydration

Launched on January 1, 2024, the Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum is garnering praise from beauty enthusiasts who are posting reviews on the brand's website appreciating the serum. One of the users wrote:

"Genuinely love this product and serum so much. Have seen such massive improvements in my skin, unlike anything else I have used. It is a great product and I highly reccomend it to anybody who is looking for a serum!"

The Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum is enriched with ingredients like:

Hyaluronic acid: Makes the skin flexible and reduces the appearance of visible fine lines and wrinkles. The ingredient promotes wound healing and reduces scarring.

Buckwheat honey: Helps soothe and moisturize the skin.

17% AHA/BHA blend: Smoothens skin texture, reduces the size of pores, and offers gentle skin exfoliation.

Salicylic acid: Aids in dead skin removal, destruction of acne-causing bacteria, and treats skin discoloration.

As a part of the farm-to-face skincare brand’s commitment to sustainable beauty, the serum is infused with upcycled prickly pear that soothes the skin. The honey-infused serum is packaged in a sustainable, mono-material pump and is free of parabens, mineral oil, gluten, fragrance, and phthalates.

For optimal results, the brand's website mentions the best way to use the serum is to pair it with a moisturizer. The brand recommends applying the Honey Glow 17% Resurfacing Acid Serum to the skin during the PM regime after cleansing and following it up with the Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer ($48).

The moisturizer is infused with ceramides to plump the skin and reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. It is infused with ingredients like fig fruit extract, osmolytes, and buckwheat honey with a propolis and royal jelly blend. These ingredients offer long-lasting moisture and bind hydrating ingredients into the skin.

Farmacy Beauty recommends completing the skincare regime by washing the face with a gentle cleanser in the morning and following up with sunscreen compulsorily.

The Farmacy Honey-Infused Resurfacing Serum is the best way for beauty enthusiasts to get their hands on a farm-to-face skincare product. The serum nourishes the skin with rich ingredients, retails for $60, and is available on the brand's official portal.