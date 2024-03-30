Fenty Beauty launches Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter: Cost and Benefits

With a follower count of over 12 million on Instagram, Fenty Beauty has firmly established itself in the beauty arsenal of countless beauty enthusiasts. The brand recently unveiled its latest offering, Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter, as a part of a limited-edition lineup.

Fenty Beauty's Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter was teased through a captivating brand campaign on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account before its official launch. The newly launched highlighter delivers a low-key glow, as the brand claims, and is available in nine skin-tone-based highlighter shades.

According to Rihanna's beauty brand, the highlighter boasts a lightweight formula designed not to disrupt the makeup base, delivering a natural-looking radiant finish. Priced at $40, Fenty Beauty's Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter is available for purchase on the beauty brand's official website.

Fenty Beauty's Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter is infused with butterfly lavender extract

With a creative tagline stating "A lowkey glow for every tone," the Demi’glow Light Diffusing Highlighter is an inclusive highlighting product that gives every skin tone a unique, flattering glow. The highlighter delivers skin tone-based shimmer with a seamless glide without any gritty feel.

The highlighter is infused with butterfly lavender extract to improve the visible appearance of fine lines. Butterfly lavender extract also has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Fenty Beauty’s newest launch offers a range of nine natural-looking shades that deliver the right amount of radiance with superfine pearl particles.

The shade range consists of:

Loo$e Change: a soft light copper shimmer shade

Pretty Purlz: a soft pearlescent shimmer highlighter

Prosecco: a soft light gold shimmer shade

Tutu Much: a soft pink shimmer shade

Yum Rum: a soft rose gold shimmer highlighter

Rich Hunnie: a soft golden honey shimmer shade

Trophies in Truffle: a soft deep gold shimmer shade

That'$ Rich: a soft warm bronze shimmer highlighter

Java Jitt'rs: a soft deep bronze shimmer shade

The standout feature of the Fenty Beauty Demi’glow Light Diffusing Highlighter lies in its unique baked formula infused with superfine pearls. The product feels lightweight on the skin and blends easily without disturbing makeup. Additionally, the highlighter is transfer-proof, waterproof, and long-wearing which means it resists humidity and sweat.

Rihanna mentions her inspiration behind the Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter on the beauty brand's website, stating:

"I wanted to create a highlighter for all skin tones, I like to call it shade-matched shimmer. I love to layer Demi’Glow with Killawatt Highlighter for a more dialed-up look."

The ideal way to apply the Demi’glow Light Diffusing Highlighter is to apply it to the high points of the face, such as the nose, cheeks, and the cupid’s bow. Beauty enthusiasts can enhance the impact of the highlighter by applying it to the collarbone and decolletage for an extra pop of shimmer.

One can achieve a natural-looking glow using the highlighter and blending it with Fenty Beauty’s Precision Highlighter Brush 135 ($32). The Precision Highlighter Brush 135 consists of soft bristles with a tapered tip to deliver precise application without disturbing makeup.

The Demi'glow Light Diffusing Highlighter has garnered positive reactions from fans on the beauty brand's social media accounts. The newly launched highlighter retails for $40 and is available on the brand's website and Ulta Beauty.