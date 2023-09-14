Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent Device: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Launched on September 1, 2023, the Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device employs a low-level electrical current known as Microcurrent, which painlessly stimulates muscle growth and collagen/elastin production in the skin. This helps to lessen the appearance of creases and unwanted facial wrinkles by providing a 'toned' look.

It’s the first FDA-certified medical microcurrent device with an anti-shock technique. This anti-aging microcurrent device with T-Sonic™ vibration is obtainable on its official website and reputed beauty retailers.

The Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device range incorporates two variations, BEAR ($329) and BEAR mini ($219), in two attractive tints: mint and fuchsia.

The Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device caters to a visible skin improvement, fighting the aging signs by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in the face and neck. Since the Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device also employs T-sonic pulsations or vibrations, it stimulates the lymphatic drainage and circulation of the skin cells.

This, in turn, reduces the puffiness in the skin, hydrates and tightens the skin, and makes the therapy more pleasant. This instant face-lift technique, courtesy of the science-backed technology, can be availed by anyone to get the clinical results in a few minutes in the comfort of one's home.

The Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device ticks all the significant boxes of skincare management. Here are some of the few:

1) Comes with an anti-shock system: This device automatically micro-adjusts the intensity of the microcurrents, suiting the skin’s resistance towards electricity. This ensures a shock-resistant and safe skincare experience.

2) Two microcurrent spheres intensify the process: Its two spheres intensify to large portions of skin layers while stimulating the facial muscles underneath. The outcome is tight, well-contoured facial features owing to reduced fine lines and creases.

3) Low-frequency massage with T-Sonic™ pulsations: The device's transdermal pulsations cater to a low-frequency massage to the facial muscles while increasing blood circulation and restoring muscle firmness.

4) Attractive-looking Swedish ergonomic design: Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device improvises the facial contours. It is user-friendly and reaches the facial areas much more promptly. Furthermore, this device comes with an additional perk of a USB charge that lasts up to 90 uses.

5) Pre-fed conducive SERUM: This device's pre-fed water-based serum transfers the microcurrent to the skin in a secured manner, nourishing the skin layers with squalane while hydrating and firming it with hyaluronic acid.

How does this microcurrent device work?

Foreo Bear 2 device employs electric stimulation at a deficient level, with varied names like 'microcurrent facials' or 'microcurrent face lifts.' This device improves the facial muscle and tissue function with electrical impulses, giving the user a mini facial regimen.

With the aid of the Foreo app, one can connect the device to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. The app lets users choose one of five microcurrent intensity variations when connected. When turned on, the user has to apply a handsome amount of serum to the skin layers for the microcurrents to tone and do the lifting while navigating the device all over the face.

Simple steps to use the Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device include:

Clean the face and this microcurrent device.

Cover the face and neck with a generous amount of serum.

Switch on the universal button, and adjust the device intensity by quick-pressing the button one time for every level. For further access to alternative options, utilize the Foreo application.

Press both metallic spheres to the skin with light pressure and glide the microcurrent device slowly upward, all across the cheekbones and forehead, surrounding the lips, jawline, and neck.

When done, long-press the universal button for 3 seconds to switch it off.

Final thoughts

Available in two variations, BEAR ($329) and BEAR mini ($219), one can purchase this anti-aging Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent device with T-Sonic™ vibration from its official website and reputed beauty retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon.