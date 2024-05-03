5 Fragrances football players use

Football players maintain good hygiene, smell good, and enhance their confidence on and off the field with the use of perfumes. Sweating during training sessions and games is the nature of the sport. Most of the football players reach for their trusty fragrance to keep them fresh before, during, and after their games.

Some prefer a sweeter aroma for their everyday fragrance, some go for fragrant aftershaves as part of their routine. In GQ Sports’ 10 Things I Can’t Live Without Series, football players Declan Rice, Kellyn Acosta, and more shared what’s inside their grooming bags, including their go-to perfumes.

5 Perfumes football players wear

Team Sportskeeda curated the five perfumes that football players wear, which include:

Declan Rice: Xerjoff Erba Pura

Kellyn Acosta: Tiziana Terenzi Kirke

Stefon Diggs: Loewe Pour Homme

David Alaba: Le Labo Santal 33

Alexander Arnold: Byredo Black Saffron

1) Declan Rice: Xerjoff Erba Pura ($260)

Opening his “essential” wash bag for British GQ Sports’ November 2022 video, Declan Rice unveiled his favorite fragrance. Talking about the one item he would keep from his wash bag, the Arsenal defensive midfielder picked his aftershave, a Xerjoff fragrance.

“It would have to be [my aftershave], it’s so nice, such a nice smell. And I’m a big, big fan of aftershave. So, I feel like this is an essential item in my wash bag, because, of course, you wanna smell good,” mentioned Declan Rice.

Xerjoff Erba Pura is a fresh, fruity fragrance. As per the brand's website, it blends the top notes of Sicilian orange and lemon with the middle notes of a Mediterranean fruit basket. Meanwhile, white musk, amber, and vanilla beans from Madagascar sit at the base.

2) Kellyn Acosta: Tiziana Terenzi Kirke ($96)

Kirke parfum (Image via Terenzi Boutique)

In a March 2022 GQ Sports video, Kellyn Acosta dished out his go-to everyday perfume. On how he was first introduced to this favorite Chypre fragrance, the Chicago Fire midfielder said:

“I actually got introduced to this by my good friend and teammate Christian Pulisic. He just had it one day at camp, and I just fell in love. I pride myself on smelling good. So this, I mean, just compliments my personality.”

Tiziana Terenzi Kirke is an Italian-inspired perfume. As the band states, it features a cocktail of passion fruit, raspberry, pear, peach, and warm sand on top with a lily of the valley at the bottom. A blend of sandalwood, vanilla, heliotrope, patchouli, and musk serve as base notes.

3) Stefon Diggs: Loewe Pour Homme ($110)

Loewe Pour Homme (Image via Loewe)

Another December 2022 GQ Sports video revealed one of Stefon Diggs’ must-haves, a light-scented perfume from Loewe. Talking about it, he mentioned:

“One of my favorites [is Loewe Pour Homme]. It’s actually a fresh bottle, so if I catch anybody using it, it’s going to be an issue.”

On how he would describe his signature perfume, the Houston Texans wide receiver added:

“I would describe it as light on the nose. It’s not overbearing.”

Sweet and fresh, Pour Homme perfume combines clean and woody notes from sandalwood, vetiver, and geranium with a touch of citrus and cinnamon.

4) David Alaba: Le Labo Santal 33 ($218)

Opening one of his essentials in a December 2021 GQ Germany video, his toilet bag, David Alaba shared his favorite Le Labo perfume. Talking about the fragrance, the Read Madrid defender said (as translated by the publication):

“It’s a fragrance that I’ve probably had for two years now, and with which I am actually quite happy with. I love the scent, and there is also my nickname on it: Alabisi. I like the fragrance a lot, Santal 33, Le Labo.”

Santal 33 is a “comforting” scent. According to Le Labo's website, the fragrance features a mix of cardamom, iris, and violet with smoky wood from Australian sandalwood and cedarwood with hints of spice, leather, and musky notes.

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold: Byredo Black Saffron ($190)

In a November 2022 GQ Sports video, Trent Alexander-Arnold shared his 10 essentials, including his wash bag, which contains his moisturizer, aftershave, and a Byredo perfume. The Liverpool defender ended the video with a couple of spritz of his Byredo Black Saffron fragrance.

As the brand describes, it is a genderless perfume with top notes of juniper berries, pomelo, and saffron. At the heart, it has black violet, Cristal rose, and accord cuir while the base is a blend of vetiver, raspberry, and blonde woods.

These are the five perfumes that have made their way into football players’ grooming essentials. For anyone who wants to smell like pro football players, these perfumes are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website or in stores like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon.

