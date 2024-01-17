Ghd Chronos Styler Set: Where to get, price, and more details about the hair styling tool

The new Ghd Chronos styler is making waves among hair styling aficionados, and for good reason. It's been considered by far one of the best flat irons for a long time. The styler not only gets the job done, however curly or coiled your hair might be, but it does so without causing any damage to the hair. Apart from straightening your hair, it can also be used for making light curls at the end of your hair to add texture.

It has been aptly named ‘Chronos’, the Greek god of time, as the latest product from Ghd cuts down on styling time. It takes all of 20 seconds to heat up to 365 degrees and its innovative advanced HD motion technology prevents any hair damage due to over-styling.

This product is easily available in all leading stores as well as on the product website. For $329 you can also order it at Amazon, Target, and Ulta Beauty.

What makes Ghd Chronos styler special: Features and other details

It also boasts a ringer that lets you know it’s ready to use. You will have a sleek finish in just one pass of the styler through your hair. But its USP is advanced HD motion technology. Thanks to responsive technology, each movement of yours is sensed by the gadget and it adapts to them as you style your hair.

Usually while using a heat styling tool, thermal lag occurs, where the hair absorbs the temperature from the plates. As the plates pass through your hair, the temperature drops. Ghd Chronos styler can maintain a constant temperature all along the hair shaft, so one can style their hair three times faster. It saves time and is extremely easy to use, which has added to its popularity.

The fact that you don’t have to bother with its temperature setting is its USP. Ghd Chronos styler has the perfect middle ground temperature of 365 degrees that works for all hair types and textures without heat and mechanical damage. It’s not hot enough to damage the structure of hair, nor is it cool enough to prevent a long-lasting style.

It takes just one pass per section to get a sleek look and it is easy to add curls for some texture. The new Ghd Chronos styler is by far the brand’s most advanced gadget to date with a rounded edge, wishbone hinge and ultra-gloss ceramic plates to glide down your tresses giving 85 percent more shine and three times more protection against breakage.

It switches to sleep mode automatically if not used for 10 minutes. It also features a three-year warranty, protective plate guard, universal voltage and comes with a nine-foot cord for easy maneuverability.

Ghd Chronos styler made its debut on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Awards this year. Ali Wong got her hair styled with it, as did Cailee Spaeny. The best feature of this gadget is that, unlike other gadgets, it causes no harm to hair.

If you are looking to buy this appliance, it’s available at Ulta Beauty, Amazon and Target as well as the product website for $329. It is worth every dime you spend on it. This top-tier hair styling tool is here for the long haul and here to stay.