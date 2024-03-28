Gisou launches tinted Honey Infused Lip Oils: Cost and benefits

Gisou's honey-infused lip oils have generated over 13 million views on TikTok, and the product has now become the center of attraction once again, after the brand recently released a peek of the product on Instagram and announced the launch of the tinted version of their best-selling lip oils.

The tinted honey-infused lip oils are available in three shades and flavors - Mango passion punch, Watermelon sugar, and Strawberry sorbet. Dubbed the glossiest lip oil by the brand, Gisou's tinted version of the honey-infused lip oil features ingredients like Mirsalehi honey and hyaluronic acid.

The tinted honey-infused lip oils are set to release on the brand's app on March 28, 2024, and on Sephora on March 29, 2024. It is expected to retail for €28 on the brand's official website.

Gisou's tinted version of the honey-infused lip oils boasts a delicious scent and an ultra-hydrating formula

Founded by Negin Mirsalehi, a social media influencer with over 7 million followers on Instagram, Gisou's product range features Mirsalehi Honey in all its formulations. Negin Mirsalehi belongs to a family of beekeepers and this is her way of honoring her family's legacy.

While the lip oils that were released in 2022 feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid and fruit oils, the tinted version is enriched with ingredients like meadowfoam and jojoba in addition to the base ingredients.

Rich in fatty acids, jojoba oil is ideal for lip care and imparting hydration to the lips, while meadowfoam is a popular ingredient in lip balms owing to its property to revitalize chapped lips and moisturize them. Additionally, ingredients that make the tinted version of Gisou's tinted honey-infused lip oils include:

Mirsalehi Honey and Oil Blend: These are ingredients sourced from founder Negin Mirsalehi's generational bee garden practice. The honey's antioxidant properties work wonders for the lips.

Hyaluronic Acid Ultra-filling spheres: Hyaluronic acid imparts smoothening and plumping effects to the lips.

Buriti Seed Oil and Blueberry Seed Oil: Buriti seed oil delivers restorative benefits and blueberry seed oil protects and smoothes the lips.

The tinted version of the honey-infused lip oil is released in three fruity versions:

Strawberry Sorbet: Strawberry Sorbet features a pinkish-red shimmer shade with a sweet scent. This shade is ideal for creating the ever-trending strawberry girl makeup without having to layer two different shades for color and shine.

Watermelon Sugar: So far, Gisou has launched only a shimmer version of this product, which has pleased fans of clear pink lip oils. The lip oil features the scent of crisp, fresh, watermelon and is ideal for everyday use.

Mango Passion Punch: Infused with the sweetness of mango and passion fruit, the Mango Passion Punch lip oil imparts a sheer coral pout owing to its peachy-orange shade.

The newly launched tinted version of Gisou's honey-infused lip oil is enriched with 97% natural ingredients and is an ultra-hydrating formula. Retailing for €28 each, the lip oils will be available on the beauty brand's app starting March 28, 2024.