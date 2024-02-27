Infused with nourishing golden nectar straight from the bee garden, Gisou skincare products feature antioxidant-rich skincare formulas. With honey taking over a rightful spotlight among natural skincare lovers, Gisou is a brand that’s right on top of the pecking order.

Gisou products are made from star honey which is sourced right from the Mirsalehi family bee farm in the Netherlands. Their honey-based concoction includes everything from haircare to skincare, all boasting the antioxidant and antibacterial properties of the golden ingredient to transform every beauty regimen. Anybody who has thought about including honey in their skincare regimen can consider Gisou skincare products.

6 Best Gisou skincare products of all time

While Gisou gained notoriety as a super luxurious hair care brand, they have several stand-out skincare products too. Of course, like anything from the brand, these Gisou skincare products are honey-infused, perfect for skin rescue and nourishment.

Honey Infused Face Oil

Honey Infused Beauty Balm

Honey Infused Lip Oil

Lip Oil Golden Shimmer

Honey Infused Body Oil

Body Oil Golden Shimmer

1) Gisou Honey Infused Face Oil

Packed with Mirsalehi honey, this face oil is an antioxidant-rich skincare product that’s ideal for morning and evening skincare routines. It’s made to nourish, heal, and brighten the skin with a fast-absorbing oil that leaves the complexion with a glowy finish.

The medium-thin oil texture softly glides into the skin and nourishes without leaving a sticky, oily residue. It can be used as the last step in a skincare routine as a face oil and moisturizer in one, as it has an incredibly nourishing formula on its own.

On top of the Mirsalehi honey, this Gisou skincare product also has freshly cold-pressed botanical oils to keep the skin balanced and protected. These include safflower, evening primrose, and rosehip seed oils.

Price: $60 (Gisou)

2) Gisou Honey Infused Beauty Balm

This beauty balm has a soft consistency that instantly melts into the skin. It quickly transforms into a skin-conditioning oil once applied, which is easier for absorption. It doesn’t feel sticky on the face either.

Formula-wise, this Gisou skincare product is moisturizing and conditioning with its rich fatty acids and antioxidants from honey, beeswax, and olive triglycerides. It fortifies the skin barrier as much as it protects the skin from oxidative damage.

What’s even more interesting is that this beauty balm is not only for the face. It can be applied anywhere on the skin that needs a little TLC.

Price: $37 (Gisou)

3) Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

The nourishing bee product-infused lip oil is one of the bestselling Gisou skincare products. It’s a multi-tasking skincare routine, a hybrid of hydrating lip oil and lip gloss that leaves the lips with a shiny gleam with every swipe.

Its silky, but not sticky, formula means it’s lightweight on the lips. And that makes the lip oil perfect for constant re-application throughout the day without worrying about gross, oily lips.

The mix of honey and oil blend from the Mirsalehi Bee Garden packs an aromatic punch, even without added fragrance.

Price: $32 (Gisou)

4) Gisou Lip Oil Golden Shimmer Glow

For skincare seekers looking for strict hydration, the OG lip oil works. But, for added dazzling shine on the lips, the Golden Shimmer Glow lip oil is the perfect formula.

It nourishes and smooths like the OG formula while visibly plumping with a shiny effect for a camera-ready pout.

Price: $32 (Gisou)

5) Gisou Honey Infused Body Oil

Making the skin soft is what this body oil is all about. Enriched with Mirsalehi honey and Gisou’s proprietary garden oil blend, this nourishing formula hydrates, smoothes, and gives a firm complexion.

Dry and tight skin will instantly feel revived with the body oil’s quick-absorbing formula. It also improves the skin’s elasticity in the process. Meanwhile, the sheen it leaves on the skin makes the complexion healthy-looking and glowy without being greasy.

Price: $49 (Gisou)

6) Gisou Body Oil Golden Shimmer Glow

The Golden Shimmer Glow body oil features the same hydrating properties as the OG body oil formula, but with added pearlescent pigments. What it does on the skin is infuse moisture with not only a nice glow but a shimmering pearlescent finish.

With a golden sheen, this Gisou skincare product nourishes the skin inside and out for an always camera-ready complexion.

Price: $49 (Gisou)

Get these Gisou skincare products at mentioned price tags on the brand’s official website. One can also get them at online stores like Sephora, Revolve, Harrods, and Amazon.

