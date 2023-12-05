GMA3 deals and steals: 6 best luxury gifts for cheap 2023

+GMA3 deals and steals is a popular segment on the Good Morning America show that features a variety of discounts and deals on a wide range of products. Hosted by Tory Johnson, it highlights products from popular and emerging brands, allowing viewers to discover new items while saving money. It offers an array of exclusive discounts on premium products that cater to individuals' beauty and self-care needs.

From lip treatments to skincare, hair care, essential oil towelettes, and more, customers can buy a plethora of beauty products at an affordable price.

6 best luxury but affordable gifts that GMA3 deals and steals offers

1) LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment

LIPSMART is a revolutionary lip balm priced at just $16, exclusively available in GMA3 Deals and Steals. This formula delivers intense hydration, visibly transforming one's lips in 60 seconds. Individuals can say goodbye to dryness, cracking, and fine lines as this product works to heal and rejuvenate one's lips from within.

It is suitable for all skin types and assures long-lasting results. It contains petrolatum palmitoyl, ethylhexyl palmitate, oligopeptide, ethylhexyl cocoate, and more ingredients that combat dryness.

The product will be available for $16 until December 17, 2023.

2) Eve Lom: The Original Eve Lom Cleanser

Eve Lom, the skincare expert, offers a range of products ranging from $12 to $92.50. The Original Eve Lom Cleanser helps to remove makeup, tone, exfoliate, and hydrate one's skin. Skincare enthusiasts can elevate their skincare routine with Eve Lom's luxurious products.

The product which was available for $50 originally, is now available at $20. The offer on the brand's products is available exclusively available in GMA3 deals and steals until December 16, 2023. It is important to note that individuals placing orders under $50 will have to pay a $4.99 shipping fee.

3) SWIRLYCURLY: Mango Moringa products

Individuals can take their hair care routine up a notch with SwirlyCurly's Mango Moringa products, which are priced from $10 to $49.50. You can feel the difference with the natural power of mango butter and moringa oil as they infuse nourishing moisture into your hair shaft, enhancing your natural curls.

Whether you prefer singles or the complete set, SwirlyCurly has you covered. Plus, discover stylish hair accessories from ties to bonnets. With a limit of six per order and shipping at $4.99, embrace the beauty of well-defined curls exclusively via GMA3 deals and steals.

4) Herban Essentials: Essential oil towelettes

Now you can stay refreshed wherever you are with Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes, priced at just $8. These towelettes are made with pure essential oil, delivering both a delightful fragrance and rejuvenation. Individually wrapped for maximum freshness, they are the perfect on-the-go companion.

Whether toss them in your gym bag, wallet, purse, or car, these towelettes will make you feel revitalized. The shipping charge is $4.99, and it’s costless over $50. Exclusively available in GMA3 deals and steals, it's time to treat yourself to the luxury of aromatic freshness from 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023.

5) Mavala Switzerland: Nail & Hand Care Products

Maintain beautiful nails with Mavala, offering products ranging from $4 to $34. Mavala Switzerland blends nature with science, using the finest ingredients worldwide. A variety of mini nail polishes and chic holiday sets are exclusively available in GMA3 deals and steals.

It's time to experience the luxury of well-groomed nails with Mavala, available from 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023.

6) Basq NYC: Skin Care Products

Basq NYC presents skin care treatments priced from $9 to $39, designed to nourish and strengthen your skin. With over ten options to choose from, including the Cucumber Tea Eye Gel and Clear Skin Botanical Face Cleanser, these products blend clinically proven ingredients, antioxidants, and botanicals for a refreshing skincare experience.

All Basq NYC products are allergy-tested and free from harsh chemicals. Limit five per order, and enjoy shipping at $2.99 or free over $40 exclusively available in GMA3 deals and steals. Grab these luxurious skin care solutions from 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023 through GMA3 deals and steals.

GMA3 deals and steals offer you the chance to enjoy luxury without the hefty price tag. From lip treatments to skincare, hair care, essential oil towelettes, and nail and hand care, these deals are the pathway to affordable indulgence.

Don't miss these limited-time GMA3 offers; spoil yourself or surprise someone special with the gift of luxury in 2023.

Good Morning America has been delivering top deals for years, so tune in and grab these fantastic discounts before they vanish. Your quest for luxury on a budget ends here!