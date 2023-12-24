Holidays 2023: Party-ready hairdos by celebrity stylists

This festive season, individuals can take their looks up a notch with party-ready hairdos by their favorite celebrity hairstylists. While dresses and sparkly shoes help individuals look and feel their best, a unique hairdo can elevate their look.

Celebrity hairstylists have spent years perfecting how to achieve the perfect volume, bounce, and shine for the best party-ready hairdos. From Chris Appleton's party-ready curls to the perfect holiday hairstyle finishing touches, experts make hair prepping at home easier with their tips and tricks.

Party-ready hairdos by popular celebrity stylists

Party-ready curls

Elegant curls are timeless and perfect for Christmas parties, New Year's Eve celebrations, and more. No matter the length of the hair, Chris Appleton, one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hairstylists and hairdressers to stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, shared some tips to achieve the perfect wavy holiday hairdo.

This simple suggestion includes braiding the hair and then using a flattening iron to achieve a party-ready look. He also suggested using a texturizing spray before braiding the hair to hold the curls in place as he said on This Morning:

“The hair doesn’t have to be super neat and the tighter you do it, the tighter the wave you’re going to get. Now, I’ll braid it all the way to the ends then what I’ll do is take a flattening iron and then I’m going to clamp the braid into place.”

Add some bows

Sam McKnight is a luxury hair care mogul and legendary celebrity hairstylist who has styled Princess Diana, Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, and several other stars. For this festive season, McKnight is all in favor of the resurgence of hair accessories, which he believes is one of the most affordable hair trends that can enhance any hairstyle.

Individuals can use bows to take their hairdos up a notch and add a pop of color to their look. In an exclusive chat with Elle UK, McKnight stated:

“Accessories are everywhere and especially bows, from velvet to satin, to oversized bright pops of pink and those adorned with gemstones.”

Use glue-on pearls

Angelina Murphy is a celebrity hairstylist and extensions specialist who often shares hair care tips and tricks online and on TV. Murphy spoke about viral holiday looks on the Tamron Hall Show, and shed light on this season's party-ready hairdos.

She suggested that individuals should add glue-on pearls to their hairstyle to take their looks to the next level. She added that one could opt for Beast spray to stick each pearl individually.

Finish up with glitter

Christ Appleton joined TODAY to speak about some party-ready hairdos that would be sure to add some festive cheer to any holiday look. He suggested finishing up a holiday hairstyle with a spray of glitter as he stated:

“If you really want to jazz it up for the holiday period, [get] a nice little gold glitter spray. It gives a gold little shimmer and a nice little sparkle.”

He suggested using a glitter spray or a hair styling gel with glitter in it to achieve this look.

Hairstyles for holiday parties usually involve making a trip to the salon or spending hours at home recreating popular hairstyles. These party-ready hairdos from top celebrity hairstylists make it easy and quick to achieve elegant and noteworthy hairstyles at home that are perfect for the holiday season.