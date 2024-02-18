How does Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush work? Guide to the styling tools explored 

The Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush is a hot blowout brush designed with advanced technology to add volume to the hair. This blowout brush would be the perfect solution when the hair needs a quick fix without much effort or time investment. It is easy to use and does not require much preparation to get the most out of the product.

Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush features infrared technology that helps reduce frizz and enhance shine. Its bristles are made of 100% boar and nylon, which help to distribute heat evenly and prevent damage to the hair. Not only these but there are more features added to this new blowout brush. Let's get into how to use this hair tool and its features.

Features and work process of the Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush

The key features of the Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush are:

1000 Watts of Drying Power

360° Swivel Cord

2 Speed & Heat Settings

Lightweight Ergonomic Design

2" Oval Barrel

The new volumizing blowout brush works by combining hot air and a 2-inch barrel to create a volumizing effect on the hair. It is designed to add volume and body to the hair while treating frizzy hair and enhancing shine through its infrared technology. The hair brush is designed with a combination of boar and nylon bristles that help distribute heat evenly and prevent damage to the hair.

The blowout brush also does not take much time to get heated. The hair tool may take one minute to a few seconds to completely get heated for a perfect hairstyle.

With this tool, people can easily volumize their hair, make it straight or curly, or whatever they wish to achieve. And most importantly, the Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush is suitable for all hair types.

Steps to use Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush

Step 1: Pre-heat the blowout brush and start with clean and towel-dried hair. Apply a suitable hair serum that would also protect from heat.

Step 2: Set the speed of the hair tool as per personal preferences.

Step 3: Divide the hair in the middle and make two sections.

Step 4: Start using the brush from roots to ends gently. Go with a little section each time. Don't take big sections, as it can negatively impact the hair styling.

Step 5: After achieving the desired hairstyle, to get long-lasting styling, apply a fixing hair spray.

4 tips for using a volumizing blowout brush

Tip 1: Always start with 70% to 80% dry hair. Never run the blowout brush on completely or even only 50% dried hair. It will not only damage the hair but also not properly style it.

Tip 2: Make sure to always apply heat protection before applying any hair styling tool. Especially when you are using the tool frequently. It will help to maintain healthy hair, and it will also add a glowy look to the hair.

Tip 3: Always keep in mind that to get the best blowout look, it is important to pull the hair upward at the root with the blowout brush. It provides the best volumizing effect for the hair.

Tip 4: At the end, use a good-quality texturizing spray. It will give the hair the best shiny and glowy look, and it will hold the style for a long time.

The Cortex Beauty 2 volumizing blowout brush is available for purchase on the official website of the brand with a price tag of $249.99.