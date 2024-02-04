10 Best shampoos for all hair types

Great-looking hair starts with using suitable shampoos for all hair types. These shampoos thoroughly cleanse and prep it for styling courtesy of its surfactants and ingredients like sulfates that cleanse the hair and scalp. Their conditioning ingredients, fragrances, and preservatives aid these shampoos for all hair types and work wonders after each use.

Shampoos for all types are evaluated with the aid of technical instruments gauging their conditioning ability, cleansing performance, and effects on hair. Regular hair cleansing with these effective shampoos for all hair types keeps the hair and scalp healthy and free of oil and product buildup.

The 10 best 'worth-a-try' shampoos for all hair types

From drugstore buys to luxury picks, shampoos for all hair types comprise formulas that aid the oily, dry, colored, or treated hair.

Team Sportskeeda has curated the best shampoos for all hair types to help with gorgeous and healthy hair.

1) Dove: Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

This refreshing Dove formula is a winner for most people. Thanks to a perfect balance of purifying and lightly softening, its drugstore value-priced formulas leave hair clean and easy to style. Regular use makes hair look fantastic, brushable, silky, and flowing.

Price: $16 (Walmart)

2) Suave Essentials: Daily Clarifying Shampoo

At an affordable price, this classic clarifying shampoo from Suave has earned a spot as the best shampoo for oily hair. Its hair-clarifying formula, a powerhouse cleanser, delivers the most purification and efficiently removes oil and dirt. The shampoo's super lightweight formula gives the hair the desired look after every wash.

Price: $2 (Walmart)

3) Nexxus: Ultralight Smooth Weightless Frizz Protection Shampoo

This protein-infused Nexxus shampoo tames unruly and frizzy hair after every application. After the first use, the user can witness a noticeable shine and smoothness in their hair strands.

Price: $16 (Walmart)

4) Garnier Fructis: Full & Plush Shampoo

With this Garnier Fructis shampoo, anyone can make their thin, delicate strands look voluminous. Its specially curated formula gives visibly bouncy-looking hair that is full of shine. Further, it has a beautiful fruity-floral scent and comes in an easy-to-dispense bottle.

Price: $14 (Amazon)

5) L’Oréal Paris: Elvive Hyaluron Plump 72H Hydrating Shampoo

This hydrating shampoo has skin-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and moisturizes the damaged hair strands in the first wash. Its long-lasting and sophisticated aroma keeps the tresses smelling wonderful for a long.

Price: $6 (Walmart)

6) Tresemmé: Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo

This Tresemmé shampoo with argan oil, keratin, and color-preserving formulas leaves the hair clean, shiny, and soft. Regular use never lets the hair color fade, making it look lustrous and vibrant.

Price: $8 (Target)

7) Pantene: Pro-V Volume and Body Shampoo

Anyone can plump up thinning or fine strands with this Pantene shampoo. Regularly using this volumizing shampoo leaves hair feeling clean, easy to comb, and smooth. Its pro-vitamin B5 lathers well and has a pleasant scent.

Price: $4 (Walmart)

8) Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Coconut Milk Hydrate Shampoo

Herbal Essences’ hydrating shampoo intensely nourishes the hair strands with every wash. Its natural ingredients, like coconut and aloe, moisturize and cleanse the hair. Regular use leaves hair manageable and soft as silk.

Price: $7 (Target)

9) Redken: Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo

Redken shampoo protects and strengthens the hair bonds and shields against environmental damage. Aided by its potent acidic bonding concentrate, regular use of this shampoo reduces visible split ends and moisturizes the hair strands.

Price: $24 (Walmart)

10) Alterna: Caviar Anti-Aging Infinite Color Hold Shampoo

This color holds shampoo from Alterna and keeps the salon color vivid. This shampoo leaves the hair color looking deep, rich, and shiny. A small amount leaves the hair looking luxurious and vibrant after many washings.

Price: $36 (Amazon)

These ten best shampoos for all hair types keep them looking lustrous and full of life. These products can be purchased from their in-house sites or e-commerce sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What active ingredients are the best for a shampoo for oily hair?

A clarifying shampoo with active ingredients like tea tree oil or salicylic acid controls excess oil for oily hair.

2) Can frizz be controlled by using a shampoo for dry hair?

Yes, a moisturizing shampoo for dry hair reduces frizz and improves overall hair texture.

3) How advantageous are sulfate-free shampoos for color-treated hair?

Sulfate-free shampoos are gentle and maintain the color-treated hair's vibrancy.