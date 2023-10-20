How to get rid of lice at home? 5 best products explored 

Everyone dreads lice, be it kids or adults. Yet one may feel unprepared for treatments to get rid of lice at home. However, getting the proper treatment is essential to stop the irritating itch and to get back to a healthy scalp as soon as possible.

There are multiple ways to get rid of lice at home; over-the-counter medicines available through a prescription for up to $100. Numerous home remedies are also available and start from $3.

Ideally, one can try wet combing, the oldest method of removing lice at home. It involves spraying conditioner on damp hair strands using a fine-toothed comb, examining each portion of the scalp, and removing individual lice.

However, there is a better and more convenient range of treatments to get rid of lice at home, and this listicle is an amalgamation of these effective products.

Tea Tree Oil to Malathion Ovide Lotion, five best products to get rid of lice at home explored

1) Tea Tree Oil:

As per the Mayo Clinic, more research is needed to learn how effective tea tree oil is for lice treatment, and scientists need to conduct more well-designed trials to ascertain the same. However, early studies suggest that tea tree oil is effective for treating lice as it kills them in the nymph and adult stages.

One must pour five to six drops of tea tree essential oil on a cotton ball and apply it to the scalp. Wrap the hair in a towel and thoroughly wash your hair in the morning.

2) Malathion Ovide Lotion ($147.50)

Malathion Ovide Lotion lice treatment (Image via goodrx.com)

The Malathion Ovide Lotion is a prescription-based lotion that experts highly recommended to get rid of lice at home. When applied directly to the scalp and dry hair, it treats lice and nits.

Avoid using shampoo or conditioner before applying the lotion. It should be left uncovered on the hair and scalp for at least eight to twelve hours or according to a doctor’s recommendation. If the lice persists, one can use the lotion again after five to seven days of the first use.

3) Tec Labs Lifefree Spray ($9.14):

This Licefree Spray treatment is a mineral-based formula infused with inactive ingredients like benzyl alcohol, which kills lice and their eggs. The product produces the best results when used on dry hair.

The spray is a convenient product to get rid of lice at home as one can do it without wearing gloves, which is essential for lotion or gel-based lice treatments.

4) Fairy Tales Lice Good-Bye No-Drip Mousse ($19.99):

Fairy Tales Lice Good-Bye No-Drip Mousse (Image via fairytaleshaircare.com)

The Fairy Tales Lice Good-Bye No-Drip Mousse is a clinically proven lice treatment that aids lice removal and dissolves residue left on the scalp from nits. One has the option of using it like a gel or lotion formula. It is a naturally derived formula infused with yeast and alcohol, making it a non-toxic formula.

Lice are becoming resistant to chemical treatments; hence, this product is effective against current and future lice outbreaks. The mousse also features essential oils that simultaneously target lice and soothe the scalp.

5) RID Lice Killing Shampoo ($21.83):

RID’s lice-killing shampoo is an over-the-counter treatment to get rid of lice at home. It is a gel formula that reduces static charge in the hair, which is one of the primary factors that attract lice. It also prevents lice from laying eggs and getting attached to the hair, reducing the risk of lice re-infestation.

The main ingredient of this shampoo is pyrethrin, a natural insecticide found in chrysanthemum flowers. The product might require more than one application, given lice have become resistant to most products.

Ensure the treatment application is a week apart, and one is good to go.

Lice are a menace to one's scalp and hair health and should be treated immediately. Keeping the scalp clean, including regularly changing pillow covers and ensuring lice treatments are handy and essential to get rid of lice at home.