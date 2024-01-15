How to get Selena Gomez’s ‘Gothic Nails’ manicure? Details explored

Gothic nails are no surprise from Selena Gomez as she has always gone for the sophisticated, stylized, and yet distinctly funky look. She brought white nail paint back with a bang in 2023 and went the other way at the 2024 Golden Globes when she paired gothic nails with her Giorgio Armani Privé red satin gown.

The look that Selena Gomez was going for was chic, coupled with confidence and strength. And that’s what her nail artist, Tom Bachik, achieved with her gothic nails using two coats of Essie’s Licorice polish. It made her nails look longer while accentuating the beaded black blooms on her dress.

Selena's gothic nails and how to achieve them

If you want to go with Selena's Golden Globe look, you can buy her nail polish for a paltry $8 at Amazon. It offers you a salon-quality manicure with its convenient brush that ensures even product application. Two coats and you have perfectly manicured nails. If you are looking for flawless long-lasting coverage, it's a good idea to apply a base and top coat.

Several users have raved about Essie's Licorice, saying it has a solid black color, which almost looks opaque and a vinyl-like shine. It's a chic, sophisticated color that goes with everything, regardless of occasion or season. Other celebrities, too, such as Heidi Klum and Cynthia Erivo, have been flaunting black nails at various events.

Gothic nails redefined

Selena Gomez once again surprised everyone at a Rare Beauty event where she sported Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Gothic Romance. The name brings dark, deep tones to mind, like black, gray, or burgundy, but Selena Gomez is known for not following the beaten track. Within days of her gothic nails at the Golden Globes, she wore a much lighter look on her nails that looked anything but goth.

Again Gomez's manicurist Tom Bachik was responsible for the soft, pink that he applied on her nails after giving them a gentle almond shape. Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Gothic Romance is a soft rose color with taupe tones and neutral undertones. Unlike its name, there is nothing gothic about it in the traditional sense. It's a lovely, subtle shade that could as easily be worn on the red carpet as for a morning meeting.

Gomez also returned to her long brunette bob instead of her long hair with blonde highlights that was the perfect match for her sophisticated and soothing nail color.

On the other hand, if you want to go with Selena's Gothic Romance look, Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Gothic Romance is available for $18 at Amazon and $14.99 on the Aprés website.

It boasts a smooth and highly pigmented formula with a great color payoff. It's excellent as a stand-alone and for nail art with its high opacity and medium viscosity. It comes with a brush-X crafted with PBT fibers that work as a denser Japanese nail art brush. Its gel formula takes 30 seconds to cure under an LED light.

Selena Gomez, true to her style, brought back gothic nails with a bang at the Golden Globes using Essie’s Licorice nail polish. Just days later she sported a completely different look with Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Gothic Romance. She flaunted both the styles with equal élan and so can you - you have to make the choice.