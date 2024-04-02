Spills and stains are a common occurrence, but removing them from clothes can be quite challenging. However, with the correct methods, even the most stubborn stains can be successfully removed, keeping your clothing looking brand new.

Whether it's hot chocolate stains, mud stains, protein stains, nail polish, cosmetics, or stubborn tea stains, they can ruin any of your favorite clothes in your wardrobe. Learning how to remove stains from clothes can ultimately save you money and time.

Before discarding any garment for an ugly stain, think about giving these tried-and-true techniques a shot to get rid of common stains and revitalize your closet.

How to remove common stains from clothes

Blood Stains

Act fast with cold water to remove blood stains from clothes. For fresh stains, soak in cold water, then wash. For dried stains, treat them with an enzyme product, then wash them. Avoid hot water, as it sets blood stains.

Chocolate Stains

Treat chocolate stains promptly. Use warm water and an enzyme-based cleaner for machine washables. Apply white vinegar to non-washables, then rinse.

Coffee or Tea Stains

Immediately sponge coffee or tea stains with cold water. Soak and pretreat the fabric, then wash with bleach suitable for the fabric. For nonwashables, use diluted white vinegar, then rinse.

Powdered Cosmetics

Brush off powder from clothing before treating. Pretreat with a stain remover or detergent. Wash using hot water to protect the fabric. For nonwashables, brush off the powder, then dry clean.

Grass Stains

Pretreat grass stains with a stain remover or detergent. Wash using hot water to protect the fabric. For nonwashables, apply white vinegar, then rinse.

Grease and Oil Stains

Apply dish soap or stain remover to the fabric. Wash with hot water. For nonwashables, seek professional dry cleaning.

Ink Stains

Treat ink stains with stain remover or alcohol. Replace the towels underneath as they absorb ink. Rinse well, then wash. For non-washables, use a glycerin and dishwashing detergent solution, then rinse.

Juice Stains

Soak the garment in cold water for 30 minutes. Apply white vinegar, then wash with bleach. For nonwashables, dry clean.

Lipstick and Oil-Based Makeup

Do not use water for these stains. Apply mineral oil, then ammonia and water solutions. Rinse thoroughly. For nonwashables, except wool or silk, treat them as washables.

Mold Stains

Scrape off the surface mold. Treat with bleach or vinegar, depending on the fabric color, then wash. Air-dry in sunlight if possible. For nonwashables, dry clean.

Nail Polish Stain

Scrape off excess polish. For washables, apply polish remover, then launder. For nonwashables, dry clean to remove the stains from clothes

Oil-Based Paint

Use the recommended thinner or turpentine, then rinse and wash. For nonwashables, blot stain and dry clean.

Water-Based Paint

Rinse the stain in warm water, then wash. For nonwashables, sponge with warm water, then rinse to remove the stains from clothes.

Sweat Stains

Apply ammonia or white vinegar, then rinse. Wash with the appropriate bleach. For non washables, use diluted vinegar, then rinse.

Red Wine Stains

Blot the stain and cover it with salt. Pour boiling water over the stain, then wash. Use diluted vinegar for persistent stains, then launder.

Sauce Stains

Sponge with cold water, apply vinegar, and then wash to remove the sauce stains from the clothes. For nonwashables, use vinegar and rinse.

Turmeric Stains

Rinse with cold water, soak in a detergent solution, then wash. Air-dry in the sun, then rewash. For nonwashables, flush with cool water.

Common stains on clothing may be removed without the need for pricey cleaners or expert assistance. You can remove practically any stains and maintain the impeccable state of your clothes by acting quickly and using the appropriate home goods.

Recall that the secret to effective stain removal is to move fast and apply the right technique depending on the kind of stain and the cloth.