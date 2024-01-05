What are Bubble bath nails? Best nail polishes, designs, and other details explored

Bubble bath nails are more or less a sheer, nude pink shade; it's got nothing to do with bubble or bath. It is a more indulgent shade than the basic pink nude. It's a barely-there-on-your-nails pink shade.

If one is into a clean aesthetic, this is the most iconic shade to apply to the nails. It is a new trend of muted, milky manis. Unlike many other netural nail trends, these nails aren't completely sheer. They are a perfect balance between light pink and milky white. In fact, it can be easily customized into a sheer shade by layering a number of coats and the exact nail polish shade that you decide to use.

We have listed a bunch of inspiration on bubble bath nails for your next manicure visit.

Nail polishes for bubble bath nails

Depending on the kind of finishing and exact shade you are seeking, you can opt for one of these brands offering this shade. While maintaining a natural vibe for your nails, this pinky-beige shade can make your nails look polished. It's an evergreen shade, which you can feel free to gift because it can also be used as a base color for French tips or any nail art and designs.

1) Essie Nail Polish "Ballet Slippers" are priced at $10 and available to purchase at Ulta Beauty.

Essie Ballet Slippers Polish (Image via Ulta Beauty)

2) Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in "01 Rose Porcelain" is priced at $55 and available to purchase at Nordstorm.

Hermès Rose Porcelain (Image via Nordstorm)

3) Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in 239 In a Blush is available to buy for $8 on Ulta Beauty.

Sally Hansen 239 In a Blush (Image via Ulta Beauty)

4) Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina is available to purchase at $32 on Ulta Beauty.

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina (Image via Ulta Beauty)

How to get bubble bath nails

Start by grooming your nail bed, filing them to the shape you desire, and gently scraping off the cuticles. A light buffing to the nails will help prepare a good base for the nail polish to stick for a longer period of time. Usually gel nail polishes stay on for about 2 to 3 weeks without chipping. After that, you should refill them to keep them intact.

You can get these nails at home or in a salon simply by applying two coats of this pinky-beige nail polish and sealing them with a matte or glossy top coat. A pro tip would be to choose the color that best suits your hands' skin tone.

Bubble bath nail inspirations

1) Almond-shaped nails

This is the most sought-after nail shape and the most popular choice globally. The sleek look makes your fingers look thinner and gives a polished look when coupled with bubble bath nails.

2) Square-shaped nails

If you are into quiet luxury, these square-shaped nails will be loved by you. They are minimal, clean, and classy.

3) Bubble Bath nails with neon dots

If you want to add a little quirkiness to your nails, you can add a dash of color, or, to be more precise, a dot of color, to your nails. This will spice up your nails and add a fun element to these minimal nails. You can use a dotting tool to get this quick nail art.

4) Chrome Nails

A quick way to add a bit of playfulness to this overall sheer pink shade is to dip it in chrome. This will give a highlighting glaze to your nails without changing their texture much.

5) Sheer nails

Also called "lipgloss nails," these are a total clean girl aesthetic. You can get these by layering three coats of bubble bath polish on your nails. Make sure to cut your cuticles to get the perfect finish.

6) Long or Short nails

The simplicity of these nails makes it easier to play around with length and shape. You are in luck with any length with this shade. They look exquisite on long or short nails and work their charm a little extra when mixed with the ballerina or stiletto shape.

Try out these simple and minimal bubble bath nails by yourself, or simply use any of these inspiration pictures as references and ask your manicurist to glam up your nails. Remember to use cuticle oil after the manicure.