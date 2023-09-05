5 best nude nail polish shades for every skin tone

Every nail and makeup collection needs a good nude nail polish shade. While poppy, pearly, and gothic nail trends continue to be a nail art favorite, sometimes a nude shade is the chic, minimal nail shade that goes with every outfit and serves as a break from extensive manicures.

With the progress of the nail industry, the definition of nude nail polish has become extensive. One can say that there is no particular definition of nude nail polish. Whether one has a deeper skin tone, olive skin, or fair skin, there are multiple neutral nudes available that will match unique skin tones.

Moreover, a good shade of nude can also be mixed with shimmer or glitter if one wants to amp up simple nails.

This listicle consists of some of the best nude nail polish shades for every skin tone.

Sally Hansen's Instant Coffee Shade to OPI's Put It In Neutral: 5 best nude nail polish for all skin tones explored

1) Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in the shade Instant Coffee:

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri in the shade Instant Coffee (Image via amazon.com)

This nail polish is one of the number one quick-dry nail polish in the US, featuring an innovative single-application, no-smudge formula. This Insta-Dri nail polish is the perfect nude shade that looks like a well-made coffee. Infused with a three-in-one base and top coat formula, it delivers shiny nails for a long duration. And its contoured brush allows easy application in a single swipe.

This no-smudge nail shade dries in sixty seconds and is smudge-proof. The nail polish retails for $5.54 on the Walmart website.

2) OPI Put It In Neutral:

The Put It In Neutral is a pinkish-beige nude shade. It is a part of OPI’s best-selling lacquer formulation that is renowned for the reinvention of quality nail color. Ideal for the naked manicure trend, the Put It In Neutral is a soft shade with a fast-drying formula and delivers up to seven days of nude nail polish wear.

This beautiful shade, ideal for subtle manicures, retails for $11.49 on the OPI portal.

3) SSONE Nail Polish in the shade Musk:

The SSONE nude nail polish in the shade Musk is a toasted almond-like color. This nude shade makes for the best choice on days one can’t pick a nail color.

The product description of the shade on the brand’s official website states:

"Along the Alpine trail, mountain smoke adrift.

Earthy aromatic woods, spicy, crisp, and swift."

It is a long-wearing lacquer, ideal for all seasons as it is a part of the brand’s nail palette inspired by organic elements. SSONE’s nail lacquer range is available in twenty-one vegan and cruelty-free shades.

The Musk nude shade retails for $25 on the SSONENY website.

4) ORLY Nail Polish in the Shade Country Club Khakhi:

ORLY nail polish in the shade Country Club Khakhi (Image via orlybeauty.co.uk)

The best quote to introduce this shade of nude would be a Jenna Lyons' reference from The Real Housewives of New York, wherein she states khaki is a color and not a fabric. Loved by all, this shade is a cool and classic for nude manicures.

Country Club Khakhi is the love child of peach, pink, and pearl shades, ideal for formal and casual outings. It retails for $10.50 on the Orly Beauty portal.

5) TenOverTen Nail Polish in the Shade Canal:

The TenOverTen nail paint in the shade Canal is a milky, nutty, toasted cream-like color, the perfect shade of subtle and sandy. The brand’s website has claimed it is the ultimate neutral shade.

This vegan and cruelty-free nail shade is ideal for all skin tones and retails for $14 on TenOverTen’s official website.

Nail enthusiasts can never skip on nude manicure shades, given they are subtle, easy-going shades that complement most outfits and are no-fuss as well. The above-mentioned nude nail polish shades suit all skin tones and are perfect for days when one wants to go with simple, neutral nails.