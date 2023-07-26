Is it important to detoxify nails? 5 best products to nurture nails 

Despite being just as essential as skincare or haircare, beauty aesthetes often overlook detoxifying their precious nails in self-care rituals. Constant contact with chemicals, dirt, and harsh environmental factors can damage and weaken our nails. Hence regular detoxification of nails is necessary to preserve their strength.

Nails serve as an essential barrier between dirt and the sensitive nail beds of your fingers and toes. Jin Soon Choi, a manicurist and the creator of the JINsoon nail care line, strongly advocates for the advantages of regular nail detoxification. Choi, in conversation with Nylon, elaborated on this topic:

"Nails indeed need a detox from products, especially ones that dry out your nails. Leave your nails bare, except nail care products such as cuticle oil, balm, and lotion."

According to Choi, constant exposure to chemicals in nail polishes, acetone, and cleaning items can weaken the nails' natural oils and moistness. This can lead to nails that are flaky and dry, making them more prone to breaking. Therefore, it is important to detoxify the nails to retain good health and enrich their formation.

5 best products to detoxify and nurture nails

Detoxifying the nails implies clearing any buildup of toxins, pollutants, and dead cells that may be present on the nail exterior. Additionally, it helps restore the natural moisture and oil balance, promoting stronger and healthier-looking nail growth.

Here are the top five products that can effectively detoxify and nourish your nails.

1) Manucurist Nail Serum

The Manucurist nail serum is a nail care product that sustains and moistens nails and cuticles, resulting in an immaculate manicure. Its ground-breaking formulation is created to restore, toughen and detoxify the nails, shielding them against superficial harm.

The serum's key elements, including panthenol, vegetable glycerine, and chestnut extract, moisten nails while furnishing them with a protective layer. This fast-absorbing gel serum provides deep moisturization without any oil residue.

This vegan product is a true victor with an outstanding 86.5% natural origin ingredients. It can be purchased for $14 from Amazon.

Key Features: Facilitates quick nail growth / Improves nail strength / Restores nail bruises and damages / Moistens and smoothens

How to use:

Directly apply the nail serum to detoxify the nails and gently rub until absorbed.

Use this nail-repairing serum regularly to get the desired results, preferably before hitting the bed, letting it perform overnight.

2) Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil

This cuticle revitalizing oil from Cuccio Naturale Cuticle boasts a nutritive formula that deeply moisturizes and tends to cuticles and nails.

Ingrained with high-quality raw cold-pressed oils, milk, honey, and necessary vitamins, these oils are useful for dry and damaged skin while boosting brittle and thin nails. The weightless formula effortlessly dissolves into the skin, filling moistness and reviving vibrancy.

This must-have nailcare item has received a significant consumer rating of 4.8 stars and is available for an affordable price of $7 on Amazon. It offers salon-level quality, making it perfect for nail lovers who want to achieve a professional manicure at home.

Key features: Instant moisturization / Extra nourishing formula / Strengthen nails / Contains raw cold-pressed oils, milk honey, and vitamins.

How to use:

Apply small cuticle oil to each nail and gently massage.

Use this cuticle oil daily after clearing the nail polish to detoxify the nails and keep the cuticles smooth and fit.

3) LONDONTOWN kur Nail Probiotic Instant Boost

The LONDONTOWN kur Nail Probiotic Instant Boost Nail Mask is a probiotic nail therapy that surpasses all nail lovers' anticipations. Enhanced with a cutting-edge probiotic complex, sugar cane, lemon fruit, orange fruit extracts and a notable dual-exfoliating formulation, this extraordinary kur remedy nurtures, rejuvenates, and protects the nails.

With its speedy application, a nail buff can detoxify the nails and attain exceptional results in one minute. Use it as a pre-manicure therapy to enrich your nails' and cuticles' healthiness and appearance, or let it be a cover for maximum boost.

Its excellent buyer rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon speaks volumes about its efficacy. Priced at $22, this nail care product is a must-have for one desiring flawless nail care.

Key Features: Moistens and revitalizes / Nourishes and shields / Dual-exfoliating formulation / Enhanced with cutting-edge probiotic complex

How to use:

Cover each nail with the mask and leave it on for the suggested time.

Use this nail mask weekly once or as directed on the box for optimal outcomes.

4) Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

This widely trusted nail-strengthening cream comes with a time-tested formulation, nourishing and fortifying nails while caring for cuticles. It maintains nail breaks, flakes, peels, and cracks, even in extreme cases. The cream detoxifies brittle nails, facilitates quick growth, and allows them to reach new lengths.

This coconut-scented nail strengthening cream stands out with its high constancy and long-lasting solidity. Its enriching mix of calcium, vitamins, and hydrogenated jojoba oil conditions cuticles and nourishes and fortifies nails.

A unique feature of this cream is its versatility, as it can even be used over nail polish.

Carrying an incredible user rating of 4.5 stars and a budget-friendly cost of $7.94 on Amazon, this nail upkeep gem is a must-have for anyone desiring positive nail health.

Key features: Versatile / Initiates rapid nail growth / Nourishes and fortifies nails / Pleasant coconut scent.

How to use:

Put a thin coating of nail strengthener to cleanse nails and let them dry thoroughly.

Use the nail strengthener as a base coat to detoxify the nails before nail polish for added protection.

5) Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm

Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm has an effective blend of East African shea butter, recognized for its nutritional elements, and sea buckthorn CO2 extract - a rich source of vitamins B1, B2, B6, and C.

This enchanting nail-detoxify formula comforts and nurtures dry and breaking cuticles, ensuring the best nail and cuticle wellness. Infused with vital oils such as geranium, mandarin, lemongrass, and ginger, it carries a pleasant and refreshing citrus fragrance. Moreover, its suitable travel-friendly packaging makes it a go-to option for nail enthusiasts on the move!

With a fantastic consumer rating of 4.5 stars and an inexpensive cost of $6.99 on Amazon, this must-have cuticle care balm ticks all the boxes for those seeking useful nail and cuticle maintenance.

Key features: Nurtures dry and breaking cuticles / Refreshing citrus fragrance / Contains nutritional elements / Travel-friendly packaging

How to use:

Apply a slight quantity of cream to the nails and cuticles and rub it gently until absorbed.

Use it every night to detoxify the nails before hitting the bed to let it work overnight.

Detoxifying and nurturing nails are vital for keeping healthy-looking and attractive nails. A beauty enthusiast can integrate the top 5 nail care items mentioned above to achieve firmer, lengthy, and more resilient nails.