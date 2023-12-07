How to use tretinoin cream for wrinkles? Exploring the stunning benefits of this popular ingredient 

Retinol is a well-known ingredient in skincare products, however, people mistakenly believe that tretinoin/ATRA is merely retinol in a different form. Well, this concept is right but not complete. Yes, tretinoin is a version of retinol but it is a more potent and refined form of retinoid.

Tretinoin, all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA), is a synthetic retinoid derived from vitamin A. It can be used to treat acne and improve skin texture. More importantly, it is a strong agent that works like a miracle for anti-aging. It can help smooth out surface wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots.

5 Steps to use tretinoin cream for wrinkles

Before including tretinoin cream in the skincare routine, one should always first consult with a dermatologist as ATRA is a prescription-strength topical cream or gel. This potent version of retinoid may cause itching or burning sensation for sensitive skin.

Here are some steps to follow when using the most potent form of retinoid:

Step 1: Clean the face with a gentle cleanser. If wearing makeup or sunscreen, it is advisable to follow double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser and then follow up with a gel-based cleanser.

Step 2: Dry the face and neck area completely. This version of retinoid always should be applied on a completely dry face, therefore, it is important to dry the face nicely after washing.

Step 3: Apply a pea-sized amount of ATRA cream all over the face. If you have sensitive skin, then first use a lightweight moisturizer, let it completely dry, and then apply the ATRA cream. Blend nicely on the face and neck, and make sure to avoid the eye area (or any sensitive area on the face).

Step 4: Rest your face for a minimum of 5 - 10 minutes.

Step 5: Lock everything with a good thick and hydrating moisturizer. You can also use blam like Vaseline or Aquaphor.

Benefits of tretinoin/ATRA

Tretinoin/ATRA benefits the skin in many ways like regulating sebum flow, unclogging pores, reducing acne breakouts, giving skin a smoother feel, providing a healthy glow, and reducing the signs of aging.

Here are some benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Tretinoin increases the production of collagen, which helps to maintain skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Improves skin tone and texture: It promotes rapid cell turnover resulting in healthier and more glowy skin.

Fades age spots and softens rough patches: It can help fade spots and soften rough patches of skin.

Reduces the frequency and severity of acne breakouts: It can control several factors that contribute to acne, such as oil production and inflammation.

Improves skin cell turnover and regeneration: It speeds up desquamation (shedding of skin cells) and unclogs pores.

ATRA works by enhancing the growth of skin cells. It can take 2 to 3 weeks to notice it starting to work, but it can take 6 weeks or more to experience the full benefit.

While there are numerous skin advantages of ATRA, there are a few restrictions that should be followed by everyone.

Pregnant women or breastfeeding women should not use any form of retinoid.

If anyone is taking any medication due to additional health concerns, first consult with a medical professional and then start with any form of retinoid.

Always make sure to wear sunscreen in the morning as any form of retinoid makes the skin very sensitive/

Make sure to follow these tips and tretinoin will work like magic on the skin!