“I try to get a haircut once a week”: LeBron James talks on being the face of The Shop 

LeBron James recently revealed that he tries to get a haircut at least once a week. The NBA star shared this detail about his haircare during a promotional video for his newly launched men’s grooming line, The Shop.

In The Shop's YouTube video, the Lakers Power Forward said:

"I try to get a haircut once a week. I mean, if i’m gonna be on TV too I gotta represent for my community and for my mom. I can’t be out here looking raggedy is what she would say, so. I feel like when you look good, you play good and when you play good, they pay good."

LeBron James also gave an insight into his self-care routine, caring for beards and those who have inspired his grooming procedure. He further stated that he believes in a holistic approach to looking good, which includes eating healthy.

LeBron James on self care and the launch of The Shop's skincare and haircare line

Giving a brief about the interview, the caption for The Shop's YouTube video read:

“LeBron James reveals the inspiration behind the men’s grooming line and how meticulous care and the right products can elevate not just your look, but your life.”

During the conversation, LeBron James shared that he had no clue about self-care products in his teenage years and his perspective on male grooming changed due to his need for a healthy life.

The entrepreneur revealed that his sense of self care was inspired by Deion, Prime Time, his friend in seventh grade, and Reeves, and to a large extent, his mother. He added that his mom inculcated grooming habits in him, the same way his wife, Savannah James, now does for his sons.

On his mother’s influence, LeBron James stated:

“My mother has always been the face of everything in my world, from leadership to perseverance, to being strong, having to deal with adversity. My mom set the standard when i was younger, my wife has kept the standard going. Its super dope to actually be at a point where we can have our own products, I mean, its a reason why we have the shop today.”

More details on The Shop’s skincare and grooming line

The 39-year-old basketball legend launched the collection of skin and hair products on April 1, 2024, in partnership with Maverick Carter. LeBron and Carter are longtime friends and business partners as they also co-founded a production house, The SpringHill Company in 2020.

The Shop collection is based on LeBron's Emmy Award-winning talk show of the same name, which is set in a barber’s shop. It has featured celebrity guests such as Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Lil Nas X, Jamie Foxx and Don Cheadle, among others.

The seven-capsule collection comprises a face wash, a daily moisturizer, an aftershave, a beard cream, a shave cream, a hair smoothing pomade and a 2-in-1 hair wash shampoo and conditioner, all below $10.

The products are reportedly vegan and cruelty-free and designed to be gentle, highly effective and simple to use. The launch is in collaboration with Parlux, a beauty company that frequently teams up with celebrities like Drake, Billie Eilish, Sean Combs and Paris Hilton for beauty projects.

The Shop describes its skincare and haircare products as:

"More than a collection of products-it's a lifestyle embraced by leaders at the forefront of achievement. Join us in pushing the boundaries of what it means to look good and feel great."

The Shop's products are available in Walmart's physical and online stores.