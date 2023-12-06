How to get a clean and clear face? Billie Eilish reveals her secret hack

A clean and clear face is a work of effort and patience. No straight solution or hack can promise a blemish or acne-free skin. Our skin is different, and understanding its requirements should be prioritized before investing in various skincare products. Yet, some simple lifestyle changes can help achieve a clear face, and singing sensation Billie Eilish thinks the same in her interview with Vogue.

Billie Eilish religiously follows a nighttime skincare routine to wipe off makeup residue and dirt from the skin. She has opted for a custom skincare routine advised by a facialist. Here are some secret hacks from the sensational singer to achieve a clear face.

Billie Eilish was introduced to skincare by her brother, Finneas, when she was 12. She believes in healthier skin and talks about the importance of skincare

As said to Vogue,

“Taking care of your skin is so so important just as a person, there is no gender to it.”

Billie Eilish reveals her secret hack to clean and clear skin

Small changes in our lifestyle, like exfoliation, cleansing, hydration, and moisturization, can make the skin clean. Billie Eilish's skincare routine can be ideal for any beginner.

1) Make-up wipes

As the first step in her routine, she uses a vegan and cruelty-free wipe in the evening to clean her face from the makeup she wears all day.

2) Cleanser

Billie Eilish uses a mandelic acid-based cleansing gel to cleanse her face and jawline. She then rinses off with ice-cold water.

3) Face-Mask

Her skincare regime for a clean and clear face also includes a face mask. Eilish uses a sulfur and zinc mask to fight breakouts and clogging.

4) Moisturization

She uses a moisturizer to lock in the moisture and nourishment, followed by a barrier cream to help repair the damaged skin barrier.

Achieve the ultimate clean and clear face

Most people who struggle to get a clear and clean face suffer from pimples, acne breakouts, pigmentation, or blemishes. However, fundamental changes like regular exfoliation, moisturization, and sunscreen can help achieve a clear and radiant complexion.

The path to clean skincare varies according to a person's skin type, but these simple habits can bring about a significant change.

1) Cleansing

Cleaning the face twice daily with a fragrance or gentle cleanser is essential. Sweat, dirt, oils, and products accumulate on the face, clog pores, and irritate the skin. Cleansing can help get a clean and clear look.

2) Wearing sunscreen

Whether indoors or outdoors, it is crucial to apply sunscreen. If you are outdoors, ensure that you re-apply sunscreen within 2-3 hours. Broad spectrum sunscreen, like SPF 50++, can prevent pigmentation and help you get a clean and clear face.

3) Moisturization

Keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized even during humid weather helps to prevent dryness, irritation, and skin flaking. Use gentle facial moisturizer to lock in the nourishment, making the skin feel soft and smooth for a clean and clear face.

4) Exfoliation

To remove the excess dead skin build and avoid breakouts, exfoliate once or twice a week. Go for a mild chemical or physical exfoliating product according to what works best to achieve a clean and clear face.

5) Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is vital for your skin as well as your body. Skin cells are more exposed to the environment, hence more keen to lose moisture. A hydrated body can help increase skin elasticity, decrease wrinkles, and give a clean and clear face.

Several skincare and cosmetic products are available on the market, but only intense research and skin diagnosis can help you understand your skin needs.