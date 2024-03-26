6 Best beard balms for smooth stubble

Men's grooming routines are never complete without the use of premium-quality beard balms. These potent formulations play a crucial role in the upkeep of a healthy facial stubble for long hours. Beard balms are a new-age man's mane-taming formula, blessing the users with decent masculine fuzz at their home's comfort.

Apart from the professional results, beard balms moisturize and hydrate the beard hair while lessening dullness and consistent itching. It also detangles the hair to give it better manageability.

Additionally, beard balms' unique formulation controls frizz and flyaways and adds volume and shine while enhancing the overall appearance of stubble, keeping the user compliment-ready.

The best 6 beard balms for a voluminous and smooth stubble

From stubble beards to classic and short-boxed facial hair, various beard styles continue to remain popular. While shopping for a beard balm, a beard enthusiast has to keep a few points in mind, like ingredients, sensitiveness, style, and skin type.

To steer clear of confusion and find the perfect grooming product for individual preferences, Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the top six beard balms for smooth stubble.

1) Honest Amish Beard Balm

This beard balm from Honest Amish manages thick and coarse hair while making the grooming routine easy. Thanks to its intense conditioning agent, this balm softens coarse and rogue hair, layering it with ample moisture.

Packed with core ingredients like argan oil, avocado, almond, pumpkin seed, and apricot kernel oil, its hair-strengthening formula stops itching and beardruff. Additionally, its beard-hydrating formula lessens split ends while providing a smooth look.

Price: $12.87 (official website)

2) Viking Revolution Beard Balm

A useful home beard styler, this Viking Revolution men's beard balm lets the user style and create their favorite looks in minutes.

This creamy elixir, enriched with the goodness of mango butter, argan oil, beeswax, and jojoba oil, acts as the ultimate straightening concoction that smoothens the coarse hair and straightens even the toughest and unruly beard hair while giving the desired finish.

Price: $9.88 (Amazon)

3) King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm

King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm, a handy grooming partner for men, smoothes and detangles coarse hair while detangling tough and coiled knots. Whether used as a leave-in conditioner or as a deep conditioning mask, this beard balm hydrates dry, dull hair without making it too oily.

Sealed with core ingredients like beeswax, argan oil, bergamot, geranium, and cedarwood fragrances, this one is an easy spread that is lightweight on every application.

Price: $9.94 (Amazon)

4) Striking Viking Beard Balm Vanilla

Well-taken as a bathroom cabinet staple for many men, Striking Viking Beard Balm's vanilla-scented formula suits all hair types and lengths. Blessed with an easy-application technique, this beard balm is sealed with premium-quality components like tea tree extracts, argan oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil that cater to a strong hold and easy styling.

Daily application allows the user to minimize itchiness, dandruff, dryness, and flakes while keeping the beard roots well-moisturized.

Price: $9.79 (official website)

5) Billy Jealousy Gnarly Sheen Beard Balm

This remarkable beard balm improves beard strength and tame frizz while providing a perfect matte finish and firm hold for styling. Braced with shea butter, coconut, and sunflower oils, this beard balm's formula penetrates deep into the skin and nourishes the hair from root to tip. It offers a perfect matte finish and a strong hold for styling.

Further, its relaxing aroma of lavender, tropical fruit, and oak moss makes the beard smell fresh for long hours.

Price: $18 (official website)

6) Cremo Astonishingly Superior Beard Balm

For a superiorly styled beard and to celebrate masculinity, the Cremo beard balm is a nourishing, cumin-shining blend infused with shea butter, beeswax, and essential oils. Approved by most celeb barbers and hair stylists, regular use of this beard balm shapes, styles, and tames long beards.

Further, it keeps the beard hair neat without straying and stops itchiness. With a small dab, this beard balm locks in moisture and gives a dewy and compliment-ready look for hours.

Price: $13.99 (official website)

Readers and beard enthusiasts, with a few clicks, can purchase any of these six beard balms from their in-house or e-commerce sites.