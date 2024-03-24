6 Best sea salt sprays for men to tame flyways

Touted as a timeless essential, sea salt sprays for men are often considered the secret weapon to combat flat, dull hair and achieve that tousled, beach-inspired look in seconds. Sea salt sprays blend water, salt, and other key ingredients, giving the tresses a natural, lived-in appearance with each application.

Perfect for users aiming for relaxed waves, messy bedheads, or structured definition ones, the premium-quality hair sprays are typically applied to damp or dry hair, which transforms the hairstyle in seconds.

Sealed with natural and organic ingredients, sea salt sprays for men are soft on all hair types and never leave the hair feeling dry, sticky, weighed down, or making the user's haircare routine a nightmare to fix.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

Top six sea salt sprays for men to manage unruly hair in seconds

Sea salt sprays for men create textured and easy-going styles when applied to damp, towel-dried hair for even distribution and absorption. In general, applying twice or thrice a week is sufficient for most hair types.

Here is a list of the top six sea salt sprays for men to assist in haircare enthusiast and take their pick to achieve stylish hair every time.

Beauty by Earth Sea Salt & Texturizing Spray

Brickell Men’s Products Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Pete & Pedro SALT Spray

Viking Revolution Sea Salt Spray

Gents of London Sea Salt Spray

THESALONGUY Tidal Wave Sea Salt Spray

1) Beauty by Earth Sea Salt & Texturizing Spray

The revolutionary Beach Waves Spray Hair Texturizer is often considered the new holy grail of haircare, thanks to its key ingredients of coconut fruit water, Epsom salt, and sea salt.

Providing wavy hair with a light hold, this hair spray is ideal for achieving a tousled look. It strikes the right balance of hold, texture, and bounce, which styles the user's hair while leaving it soft and touchable without any crunchiness.

Price: $19.99 (Amazon)

2) Brickell Men’s Products Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Packed with organic ingredients like sea salt, vitamin E, and hydrolyzed proteins, Brickell Sea Salt Spray is a crowd-puller for its texture-enhancing and scalp health-promoting attributes.

While strengthening the hair follicles, its key ingredients of sea salt, vitamin E, and hydrolyzed proteins add extra body without leaving it feeling oily, sticky, or stiff. Just a few pumps of this light spray regularly can promote longer, thicker hair.

Price: $17 (Amazon)

Read more: How to do different types of man bun hairstyles? 7 Celebrity-inspired looks

3) Pete & Pedro SALT Spray

Pete and Pedro sea salt spray gives regular volume and fineness to the hair strands, with every use. Sealed with sea kelp extract and sea salt, it boosts volume and thickness, while keeping the hair healthy and well-nourished. Its light hold technique keeps any hairstyle in place without weighing it down.

Suitable for all hair types, this non-greasy hair spray is parabens and alcohol-free, and suitable for all hair types.

Price: $19.99 (Amazon)

4) Viking Revolution Sea Salt Spray

Comprising a well-balanced composition of dead sea kelp, aloe vera, and red algae, this hair spray is perfect for providing the required hydration and texture to the user's tresses. Providing a light hold and texture, it is lightly scented and suitable for all hair types.

Further, bottling good quantity, this sea salt hair spray is a money-saver.

Price: $9.88 (Amazon)

Read more: Juices for hair growth: Top 8 juices you can make to get healthy hair

5) Gents of London Sea Salt Spray

To get the natural matte finish with no added shine, the Gents of London Sea Salt Spray can be a perfect add-on for most haircare enthusiasts.

Loaded with natural sea salt as its key ingredient, this spray adds volume and thickness, while making the tresses smooth. Its spiced mandarin scent adds a pleasant aroma, which can be a true head-turner. Further, it is cruelty-free, vegan, and suitable for normal to fine hair types.

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

6) THESALONGUY Tidal Wave Sea Salt Spray

An ideal sea-salt spray for men is one that is great for pre-styling, which leaves the hair feeling soft, silky, full-bodied, and tousled for long hours.

Courtesy of its core ingredients of sea salt, sea kelp, and algae extract, a few pumps of this hair spray can boost volume and texture while catering to a light hold to wavy hair.

Price: $27.99 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 best salon treatments for dry hair this winter

Investing in one of these six best sea salt sprays for men can be one of the best decisions haircare enthusiasts can make for themselves. With a few clicks at their in-house or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, anyone can purchase these sea salt sprays to tame the tresses.