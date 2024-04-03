"If I’m not on stage or on camera, I’m not putting makeup on": Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shares her beauty secrets in latest interview

Ariana Madix, widely recognized for her role on Bravo's popular reality show, Vanderpump Rules, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Forbes. In the interview she discussed her beauty regimen and the evolution of her makeup routine.

In a departure from the glitz and glamor often associated with the entertainment industry, the star offered a candid glimpse into her skincare and grooming habits. She noted:

“If I’m not on stage or on camera, I’m not putting makeup on. For me, I equate outfits and makeup with work—which is great, but when I’m off, I’m off."

Since her debut on Vanderpump Rules in 2013, she has undergone a noticeable transformation in her approach to makeup, particularly as the show transitioned to high-definition filming.

Ariana Madix opens up about her beauty secrets

In the interview with Forbes, reflecting on past episodes the star reminisced with a touch of humor about the prevalent use of highlighter among the cast, a trend she now believes may have inadvertently emphasized skin texture under the unforgiving lens of HD cameras.

With a self-deprecating chuckle, she admitted to a learning curve with makeup, acknowledging the trial and error involved in finding the right products and techniques for her hooded eyes, particularly when attempting the elusive winged eyeliner look.

Ariana Madix loves the laneige lip sleeping mask and more

During the Interview with Forbes, Ariana Madix graciously shared some of her current favorite beauty products with Forbes, each carefully selected to address different aspects of skincare and personal preference. Among these are the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Farmacy Green Cleanser + Makeup Remover Balm, and ZO Skin Health Complexion Pads.

She admitted to enjoying the thrill of trying new products and frequently switching up her skincare routine based on her evolving needs and preferences, a sentiment shared by many beauty enthusiasts.

Ariana said in the Forbes Interview,

“I wouldn’t say I use the same stuff all the time,” she said. “I’ll use something for a while and then I’ll see something new that I want to try and I change it up.”

The Vanderpump star emphasized the importance of persistence and adaptability in the pursuit of beauty perfection, revealing that she has discovered several tried-and-true products and techniques that have become staples in her routine.

One such revelation is her partnership with BIC EasyRinse, a collaboration she recently renewed, praising the razor's ability to provide a smooth shave without the hassle of clogged blades.

Ariana Madix is a "sleepy girl"

Despite her involvement in high-profile projects such as Dancing With the Stars and her current role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Ariana Madix maintains a refreshingly laid-back approach to makeup when she's off-duty.

In fact, she revealed that she only applies makeup when absolutely necessary for performances or public appearances, preferring to let her skin breathe and focus on skincare instead. She always makes sure to apply sunscreen and her favourite serum.

During the Interview with Forbes, she emphasized the importance of sleep in her beauty routine.

“I just make sure my face is clean, and I apply serum, moisturizer and always sunscreen. Honestly, the biggest part of my routine, especially on a day off, is sleep. I’m a sleepy girl.”

In essence, Ariana Madix's beauty secrets are all about keeping it simple, stress free and giving her body the required amount of time to destress.